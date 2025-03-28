Monica Lewinsky's Trump Jab Proves She & Hillary Have More In Common Than Taste In Men
It is no secret that the current administration for President Donald Trump is full of some questionable characters. After stuffing his cabinet to the gills with people sure to continue to inflate his ego, Trump is on the verge of popping. Or at least, suffering a wild misstep in the shape of a leaked group chat discussing sensitive information — as was the case during the week of March 25. With the clownery of his decisions on full display, the general public has taken the opportunity to poke at Trump and his White House choices. One such voice would be the effervescent spitfire personality of Monica Lewinsky.
In a disappearing Instagram story, Lewinsky reposted an image from Andy Ostroy's social media that reads, "I've seen smarter cabinets at IKEA." The general guise of the post being that an object that lacks sentience is more equipped to run the nation than those who are currently in charge. Granted, this isn't Lewinsky's first time inserting herself into national politics. There was the divisive affair Lewinsky found herself in with previous president Bill Clinton, however, it seems her return to the foray of politics comes on her own terms.
Monica Lewinsky has been reintroducing herself
After working her way out from under the thumb of her crush on Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky has been rebranding her image. There was the documentary she released on HBO Max titled "15 Minutes of Shame," detailing how quickly and easily we can turn on each other. Lewinsky, of course, was also part of the team behind Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story." As Lewinsky fully takes control of her own narrative, it seems she is tapping into the energy that Hillary Clinton seems to possess and is going after Donald Trump.
Both Hillary and Lewinsky have been thorns in Trump's side. With Hillary unsuccessfully running a presidential campaign against Trump in 2016, most of the rhetoric he used against her was decidedly pointed at her gender and character. Almost as if Trump forgot that Bill and Hillary were both guests at his wedding to Melania Trump in 2005. However, it seems that Lewinsky is once again tapping into a road paved for her by Hillary by hitting Trump where it hurts — his ego. Should the two women successfully set aside their differences and team up, they just might be able to reduce Trump to tears. For now, we will just have to be content with Lewinsky testing the waters of suggesting Trump's team isn't equipped to lead a living room, much less the world.