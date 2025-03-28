Monica Lewinsky's Trump Jab Proves She & Hillary Have More In Common Than Taste In Men

After working her way out from under the thumb of her crush on Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky has been rebranding her image. There was the documentary she released on HBO Max titled "15 Minutes of Shame," detailing how quickly and easily we can turn on each other. Lewinsky, of course, was also part of the team behind Ryan Murphy's "Impeachment: American Crime Story." As Lewinsky fully takes control of her own narrative, it seems she is tapping into the energy that Hillary Clinton seems to possess and is going after Donald Trump.

Both Hillary and Lewinsky have been thorns in Trump's side. With Hillary unsuccessfully running a presidential campaign against Trump in 2016, most of the rhetoric he used against her was decidedly pointed at her gender and character. Almost as if Trump forgot that Bill and Hillary were both guests at his wedding to Melania Trump in 2005. However, it seems that Lewinsky is once again tapping into a road paved for her by Hillary by hitting Trump where it hurts — his ego. Should the two women successfully set aside their differences and team up, they just might be able to reduce Trump to tears. For now, we will just have to be content with Lewinsky testing the waters of suggesting Trump's team isn't equipped to lead a living room, much less the world.

