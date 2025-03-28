Lauren Sánchez Proves She's So Out Of Touch With Wildly Expensive Coffee Cup Clutch
As Jeff Bezos' fiancee, it's no surprise at all that Lauren Sánchez lives a lavish life. Although Sánchez frequently proves that money can't buy good style, what it can buy is really expensive outfits. Her latest ensemble features one pricey accessory, and it shows that Sánchez doesn't understand that bad optics will never make for a good look.
Sánchez was recently photographed on her way out of a meeting in Studio City in Los Angeles. She sported a body-hugging denim dress by Alaia, brown pumps, and a coffee cup. But, this wasn't just any coffee cup; it was a nearly $6,000 coffee cup. Yes — you read that right. When so many folks in the U.S. are struggling to pay for groceries, Sánchez splurged on a coffee cup that set her back upwards of five grand. And, the worst part is that this coffee cup didn't even come with any coffee. This is the 9AM Coffee Cup Clutch Bag by Balenciaga. Of course, we love a statement bag or a fun, novelty accessory. Yet, purchasing this particular clutch and flaunting it while smiling at paparazzi is basically the definition of out-of-touch amidst the dark backdrop of the current state of the world.
Lauren Sánchez's pricey faux coffee cup pap walk comes at a particularly bad time
Knowing what she's capable of, we feel very confident that this was far from the most expensive outfit Lauren Sánchez has ever worn. Yet, the blatant frivolity of this one particular accessory feels egregious. According to data from the Federal Reserve, the half of U.S. households with the least money has under 4% of the country's wealth, per the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The top 10% has more than ⅔ of the country's wealth. But, hey — at least they're using the money for good — like novelty handbags you could snag from your local Spirit Halloween for $9.99.
It's abundantly clear that Sánchez doesn't think much about how her pricey ensembles may come across to others — especially when class consciousness seems to be on the rise. Yet, she's apparently oblivious to the optics of her fashion in other ways, too. In 2022, Balenciaga was involved in a controversy for running an ad campaign that seemed to glorify child sexual abuse. The designer brand issued an apology, but unsurprisingly, some folks still prefer to avoid the label. Evidently, Sánchez is not one of them. It seems that neither morals, nor how things might be perceived by the public, can stop Sánchez from rocking the tacky accessory she desires. Unfortunately for her, an out-of-touch attitude can ruin basically any outfit.