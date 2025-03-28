Lauren Sánchez Proves She's So Out Of Touch With Wildly Expensive Coffee Cup Clutch

Knowing what she's capable of, we feel very confident that this was far from the most expensive outfit Lauren Sánchez has ever worn. Yet, the blatant frivolity of this one particular accessory feels egregious. According to data from the Federal Reserve, the half of U.S. households with the least money has under 4% of the country's wealth, per the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The top 10% has more than ⅔ of the country's wealth. But, hey — at least they're using the money for good — like novelty handbags you could snag from your local Spirit Halloween for $9.99.

It's abundantly clear that Sánchez doesn't think much about how her pricey ensembles may come across to others — especially when class consciousness seems to be on the rise. Yet, she's apparently oblivious to the optics of her fashion in other ways, too. In 2022, Balenciaga was involved in a controversy for running an ad campaign that seemed to glorify child sexual abuse. The designer brand issued an apology, but unsurprisingly, some folks still prefer to avoid the label. Evidently, Sánchez is not one of them. It seems that neither morals, nor how things might be perceived by the public, can stop Sánchez from rocking the tacky accessory she desires. Unfortunately for her, an out-of-touch attitude can ruin basically any outfit.

