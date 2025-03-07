The Most Expensive Outfits Lauren Sanchez Has Ever Worn

Lauren Sánchez's stunning transformation has included some jaw-dropping outfits — with some jaw-dropping price tags. As the fiancé of Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, Sánchez has access to the biggest and best designers, and she's certainly not afraid to sport very pricey pieces.

Her designer love was no more obvious than when she went head-to-head with Kim Kardashian over a Balenciaga dress. During an auction at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner, the fashionistas wanted the piece so badly they both dropped $200,000. Kardashian told Vogue in 2023 that she initially suggested they share the garment, stating, "I thought, you wear it once, I'll wear it once, it'll be so cute!" But the fashion house instead decided to make them one each, which was good news as we can't imagine these multi-millionaires are used to sharing. But $200,000 is nothing to Sánchez, whom Celebrity Net Worth claims is worth $30 million (and betrothed to a man worth $254 billion) because Sánchez's lavish lifestyle has seen her wear some insanely expensive outfits.

