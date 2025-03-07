The Most Expensive Outfits Lauren Sanchez Has Ever Worn
Lauren Sánchez's stunning transformation has included some jaw-dropping outfits — with some jaw-dropping price tags. As the fiancé of Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, Sánchez has access to the biggest and best designers, and she's certainly not afraid to sport very pricey pieces.
Her designer love was no more obvious than when she went head-to-head with Kim Kardashian over a Balenciaga dress. During an auction at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner, the fashionistas wanted the piece so badly they both dropped $200,000. Kardashian told Vogue in 2023 that she initially suggested they share the garment, stating, "I thought, you wear it once, I'll wear it once, it'll be so cute!" But the fashion house instead decided to make them one each, which was good news as we can't imagine these multi-millionaires are used to sharing. But $200,000 is nothing to Sánchez, whom Celebrity Net Worth claims is worth $30 million (and betrothed to a man worth $254 billion) because Sánchez's lavish lifestyle has seen her wear some insanely expensive outfits.
Lauren Sanchez's This Is About Humanity event outfit cost over $8,000 (including a $6,000 bag)
When Lauren Sánchez attended the This Is About Humanity soirée in 2024, the beauty was dressed in pricey Alexander McQueen. She opted for a strapless version of the iconic fashion house's black midi-dress with a large red rose and green stem across the front. The unique garment retailed for $2,890, but that was chump change compared to her bag. Sánchez's clutch set her back more than twice the cost of the dress, as the all-black Tyler Ellis piece was priced at $6,000. She also added a stack of gold bangles and a rope-style necklace, which we assume she didn't get in a Forever 21 sale.
If the fashion-forward star paid retail prices, the total cost of her outfit (excluding her black, pointed-toe heels and jewelry) came to an eye-watering $8,890. That sum could pay the average American's rent for over five months, which Redfin News calculated was around $1,595 in November 2024.
She strut into the White House in a $3,000 gown
Lauren Sánchez was sizzling when she sashayed into the White House hand-in-hand with Jeff Bezos in 2024, wearing a deep red Rasario gown. The partially sheer dress retailed for $3,000 and featured a plunging, off-the-shoulder neckline with a corset-style middle and visible boning over her torso. It also had a long, satin skirt to her feet. Sánchez paired it with a neutral, sparkly clutch and gold open-toe heels but kept her jewelry simple. The star wore understated drop earrings but skipped a necklace or bracelets, only sporting her engagement ring and earrings. Her minimal accessories still cost seven figures, though, as her engagement ring alone is thought to be worth between $3 million and $5 million.
But the outfit's hefty price tag wasn't enough to make everyone fall in love with it. Several social media users branded it one of Sánchez's most inappropriate outfits ever, with one user on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "Can we say that Lauren Sanchez doesn't know what appropriate dress for a State Dinner at The White House is ?!" Another commented, "Inappropriate attire worn by Sanchez. How utterly tacky."
Lauren Sanchez's custom Dolce & Gabbana gown could have set her back $20,000
In January, Lauren Sánchez turned up the glamour at Donald Trump's inauguration candlelight dinner in a classy, all-black, strapless gown. It featured a sparkly bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a satin-look, form-fitting skirt at the hips with a long train. But this wasn't a generic, off-the-rack dress, of course. It's thought the gown was created specifically for Sánchez by Dolce & Gabbana and could have set her back between $15,000 and $20,000.
The ensemble's cost was nothing compared to the jewels the author was dripping in because Sánchez not only looked like a million bucks, she spent it too. And then some. The star wore up to $10 million in glitzy accessories, wowing in a sparkly, low choker necklace with large stud earrings, two rings (including her enviable engagement ring), and a chunky, bedazzled cuff.
Her Kering Foundation dinner lace dress had a $9,000 price tag
In 2024, Lauren Sánchez appeared at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in a sheer illusion dress that ensured all eyes were on her. The former journalist's stunning navy look with a train seemingly featured nude lining under an all-over lace design. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and was backless with two pieces of ribbon tied into a bow across her shoulder blades. Anyone looking to replicate the look will have to hand over some serious cash, as the Oscar De La Renta gown is priced at $9,000.
Sánchez didn't go overboard with the accessories this time, though. She wore her pricey engagement ring and obvious stud earrings but didn't add a statement necklace. She also didn't carry a clutch on the red carpet but posed in dark, open-toe platform heels that showed off her dark pedicure.
Lauren Sanchez's $2,590 Alexander McQueen white suit raised eyebrows
In 2024, Lauren Sánchez shared Instagram selfies while posing in a white blazer and matching wide-leg pants with a lacy, corset top or bralette underneath. The star dressed up in the Alexander McQueen look for a date night with Jeff Bezos. She potentially paid $2,590 for the designer ensemble, which she paired with a sparkly heart necklace and stud earrings. While the two-piece worked for a night on the town with her man, the New Mexico native seemingly re-wore it with different jewelry the following month — but it didn't go down so well that time.
The 2025 version of the flirty monochrome look landed her on our list of the worst-dressed stars and politicians at Donald Trump's inauguration. The exposed lace and low neckline were too risqué for such an important political occasion, even though Sánchez removed the heart-shaped necklace for a less glitzy and more grown-up aesthetic.