Lauren Sanchez Proves Money Can't Buy Good Style In Outdated 'Fit With Lauren Boebert Vibes
Not one to shy away from the lavish life she lives, Lauren Sánchez was caught out on the town grabbing dinner with famous friend Eva Longoria, and they both were sporting some questionable attire. According to TMZ, Sánchez was treating Longoria to a meal at E Baldi Italian restaurant — perhaps trying to get Longoria's professional opinion on food options for Sánchez's upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos scheduled to take place in Italy. As much as the publication was trying to point out how the "Desperate Housewives" actress and Sánchez were twinning, we, unfortunately, saw a different double Bezos' fiancée might have gotten inspiration from: Lauren Boebert.
Sánchez was rocking a denim and heels combo — an outdated fashion trend that Boebert herself has been refusing to retire. And while Boebert clearly prefers a skinny jean over Sánchez's bootcut, the fact that the hem of the jeans is essentially touching the floor is reminiscent of a similar trend from the 2000s. Plus, the corny cross decals on the knee are a throwback to an era where teens were ironing on their own patches to copy the ultra popular and expensive 7s (aka denim brand 7 For All Mankind). However, Sánchez's look is certainly not hitting high marks here, and it's not the first time she's come up short in the fashion department.
Lauren Sanchez has worn her fair share of fashion misses
The appearance of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025 made waves in more ways than one. Not only did it indicate that Bezos, a billionaire, was looking to curry favor with the president, but the outfit Sánchez wore certainly turned plenty of heads. Whereas there's been plenty of other times Sánchez has worn even more scandalous 'fits, the inauguration day getup was enough to launch an awkward apology campaign from Mark Zuckerberg for even daring to look in her direction in front of his wife.
On top of this, there's been plenty of times that Sánchez has worn other questionable stylings, however, the strange bootcut denim and heels look from Sánchez is a departure from her more laid back avant garde athleisure looks. Or, at least, it's quite the zig zag from some of the more expensive outfits Sánchez has ever worn, in that the quality of the denim is suspect due to the styling. The lighter wash mixed with the decals is still hard for us to swallow. Considering how strange Sánchez has been with her social media posts, and now these pants, perhaps there really is trouble in paradise for her and Bezos.