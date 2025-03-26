Lauren Sanchez Proves Money Can't Buy Good Style In Outdated 'Fit With Lauren Boebert Vibes

Not one to shy away from the lavish life she lives, Lauren Sánchez was caught out on the town grabbing dinner with famous friend Eva Longoria, and they both were sporting some questionable attire. According to TMZ, Sánchez was treating Longoria to a meal at E Baldi Italian restaurant — perhaps trying to get Longoria's professional opinion on food options for Sánchez's upcoming wedding to Jeff Bezos scheduled to take place in Italy. As much as the publication was trying to point out how the "Desperate Housewives" actress and Sánchez were twinning, we, unfortunately, saw a different double Bezos' fiancée might have gotten inspiration from: Lauren Boebert.

Advertisement

Backgrid

Sánchez was rocking a denim and heels combo — an outdated fashion trend that Boebert herself has been refusing to retire. And while Boebert clearly prefers a skinny jean over Sánchez's bootcut, the fact that the hem of the jeans is essentially touching the floor is reminiscent of a similar trend from the 2000s. Plus, the corny cross decals on the knee are a throwback to an era where teens were ironing on their own patches to copy the ultra popular and expensive 7s (aka denim brand 7 For All Mankind). However, Sánchez's look is certainly not hitting high marks here, and it's not the first time she's come up short in the fashion department.