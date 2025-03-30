The Sarah Huckabee Sanders Outfit That Was Ruined By One Kimberly Guilfoyle Inspired Detail
There was a time when all floral-inspired outfits, including rosette chokers, were having their moment in the sun. But the sometimes style-challenged Kimberly Guilfoyle single-handedly butchered the rosette trend and left us all embarrassed. On Guilfoyle's Instagram, she posted a picture of herself wearing a minidress and a rosette choker while she stood next to Donald Trump. It makes sense that the clothes she sported that day were black, since everything floral was effectively in mourning after Guilfoyle ended the look. But one of the biggest tragedies is that her fashion blunder retroactively sabotaged Sarah Huckabee Sanders' attempt to get in on the trend.
On her Instagram, the Arkansas governor posted a picture of herself celebrating Black History Month at the Governor's mansion. While showing herself smiling with community leaders, Sanders was showing off her own red rosette dress which already didn't hit the way she probably expected it to. In fact, the first comment on her Instagram post is a follower calling Sanders out on her attire. "Nice hem job on that horrendous dress," the commenter wrote.
Why Kimberly Guilfoyle's rosette look was worse than Sarah Huckabee Sanders'
The good news is that Sarah Huckabee Sanders' outfit isn't as bad as the bizarre half-and-half dress we hope she never wears again. It might even be somewhat salvageable. Sanders at least wore red, which fit the theme of her dress. The look could've worked better if the rose petals on her sleeves were smaller or absent completely. She could've also benefited from a longer hem on her dress just a tad so it'd accommodate her height better. However, Guilfoyle's ensemble was beyond redemption. The obnoxious size of her rosette choker was much more distracting than Sanders' sleeves. Between that and the additional large rosettes that made up her skirt, Guilfoyle easily had Sanders beaten when it came to unflattering floral dresses.
But then again, it would be hard for anyone to top Guilfoyle's wardrobe mishaps. Although there are plenty of instances where she can look stunning, her worst looks often trump her best, so much so that there were rumors her eccentric style was one of the many reasons she and Donald Trump Jr. broke up. As bad as Sanders may have dressed in the past, she's never consistently ruined her looks to inspire that kind of gossip in the first place, which is a testament to Guilfoyle's own talent for fashion mistakes.