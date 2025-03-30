The Sarah Huckabee Sanders Outfit That Was Ruined By One Kimberly Guilfoyle Inspired Detail

The good news is that Sarah Huckabee Sanders' outfit isn't as bad as the bizarre half-and-half dress we hope she never wears again. It might even be somewhat salvageable. Sanders at least wore red, which fit the theme of her dress. The look could've worked better if the rose petals on her sleeves were smaller or absent completely. She could've also benefited from a longer hem on her dress just a tad so it'd accommodate her height better. However, Guilfoyle's ensemble was beyond redemption. The obnoxious size of her rosette choker was much more distracting than Sanders' sleeves. Between that and the additional large rosettes that made up her skirt, Guilfoyle easily had Sanders beaten when it came to unflattering floral dresses.

But then again, it would be hard for anyone to top Guilfoyle's wardrobe mishaps. Although there are plenty of instances where she can look stunning, her worst looks often trump her best, so much so that there were rumors her eccentric style was one of the many reasons she and Donald Trump Jr. broke up. As bad as Sanders may have dressed in the past, she's never consistently ruined her looks to inspire that kind of gossip in the first place, which is a testament to Guilfoyle's own talent for fashion mistakes.