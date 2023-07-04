Rosette Chokers Are Having A Moment - Here's How To Style One

We heard that florals are back and bigger than ever this summer, literally. The 3D floral trend is all over this season's fashion, with designers adding realistic-looking florals to practically every garment on Fall 2023 runways. Like many early 2000s trends that have made a comeback in modern fashion, this summer the statement rosette has migrated from the runway to the streets (and all over Instagram). Designers and influencers alike are finding new ways to incorporate rosettes into every element of their look, from the sleeves of dresses to the ends of a high pony. But the most popular way to rock a rosette might just be around your neck.

If you're looking to upgrade your accessories collection this season, look no further than the rosette choker. This bold new fashion trend takes the less than groundbreaking floral trend we are used to ("Devil Wears Prada" anyone?) and turns it on its head, bringing the intricate petals into the spotlight rather than fading them into the background of a subtle pattern. If you don't mind a necklace with a tight hold and a larger-than-life flower attached, the rosette choker trend is the perfect way to make a statement.