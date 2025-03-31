Photos Of Trump Next To Trudeau Proves He Lied About His Height (Again)

While the whole Trump family boasts impressive heights, patriarch Donald Trump has often inflated his actual size. Alleging he stands at about 6'3", Trump has a history of being cagey when it comes to confirming this, especially when he's seen standing side by side with other world leaders of similar stature. For example, previous Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claims to be 6'2" and therefore should be shorter than the current U.S. president. However, previous snaps of the two of them together offer up a startling revelation.

Dan Kitwood/Getty

Sure, it could be the angle at which this photo was taken, but there are other examples of times Trudeau has outshone Trump. While Trudeau eases into political retirement and Trump ramps up aggressive agendas that include possibly wanting to annex Canada into the United States, it seems that the parting gift Trudeau gave his constituents was the ability to still hurt Trump's ego. Of course Trump is incredibly insecure of his own stature, made clear by how bruised Trump appeared when his son Barron Trump ascended in height. But of course, Trudeau isn't the only politician to have us scratching our heads at just how tall Donald might actually be.