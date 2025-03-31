Photos Of Trump Next To Trudeau Proves He Lied About His Height (Again)
While the whole Trump family boasts impressive heights, patriarch Donald Trump has often inflated his actual size. Alleging he stands at about 6'3", Trump has a history of being cagey when it comes to confirming this, especially when he's seen standing side by side with other world leaders of similar stature. For example, previous Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claims to be 6'2" and therefore should be shorter than the current U.S. president. However, previous snaps of the two of them together offer up a startling revelation.
Sure, it could be the angle at which this photo was taken, but there are other examples of times Trudeau has outshone Trump. While Trudeau eases into political retirement and Trump ramps up aggressive agendas that include possibly wanting to annex Canada into the United States, it seems that the parting gift Trudeau gave his constituents was the ability to still hurt Trump's ego. Of course Trump is incredibly insecure of his own stature, made clear by how bruised Trump appeared when his son Barron Trump ascended in height. But of course, Trudeau isn't the only politician to have us scratching our heads at just how tall Donald might actually be.
Prince William has also towered over Donald Trump
Besides his son Barron Trump's height transformation causing Donald Trump to turn into a broken record, there was also the time that Donald was clearly shorter than the legitimately 6'3" gentleman, William, Prince of Wales. Of course, Donald lied about his height, even though Prince William was clearly taller than the U.S. president in most photos. The two were seen together at Notre Dame's reopening ceremony in 2024, after fires nearly destroyed the building in 2019.
During the encounter between the Prince of Wales and the president of the United States, a body language expert revealed Donald was up to some old tricks. Traci Brown, CSP, confirmed to The List that "Once again, [Donald] has to be the biggest, most important guy in the room," even when he's literally not. This could explain why Donald is so antagonistic when it comes to handshakes, needing to show dominance. Although, now that he's surrounded himself with smaller men like Elon Musk, Donald finds himself sitting a lot more often. Or, perhaps, the elderly president is simply tired of fighting gravity after all these years.