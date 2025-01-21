A Closer Look At The Trump Family's Height
Height may just be a number, but with it can come a sense of power and entitlement. One study found that height was an important factor in U.S. presidential elections, which makes sense when you realize Donald Trump claims to be the third tallest president in America's history (via ScienceDirect.com), although his declared height has come into question from some observers.
After Trump returned to the White House and became the country's president again, his height will presumably continue to play a role when making decisions and negotiating deals with foreign leaders. Being tall is a great asset to have when you're in a position of authority, according to Don Peebles, CEO of The Peebles Corporation. He is the same height as Trump and once told ABC News that height provides a "subliminal sense of power." How does Trump and his family measure up to that idea?
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump stands at a whopping 6'3" tall, or so he claims. When he met up with William, Prince of Wales in December 2024 during the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame in Paris, France and stood next to him for photos, Prince William appeared to be taller than Trump. Supposedly, Prince William is also 6'3" tall, so one of them is mistaken.
Interestingly, Trump seems quite sensitive about his height, since he never seems to stop bringing up his youngest son Barron's stature. His teenager towers over his father, which seems to be a rumored source of tension between the two.
Melania Trump
Donald Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, is nearly six feet tall, standing at 5'11". She is actually five inches taller than former first lady Jill Biden. Based on the information available about all the first ladies in history, Melania is tied with Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt as the tallest first lady (via Business Insider). Most of the women on the list fell in the 5'3"-5'6" range.
With her stature and that of her husband's, it's no surprise that their son Barron is as tall as he is. Of course, Melania is able to somewhat catch up with her teenager's height when she wears high heels.
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. was already on shaky ground when his father gave him his name, as his dad was reportedly afraid that his oldest son wouldn't live up to the legacy he'd built. "What if he's a loser?" Donald Trump said, according to his ex-wife Ivana Trump's memoir. With that kind of opening, it's not a stretch to assume the president would think his son was disappointing, to say the least, if Don Jr. grew up short.
Thankfully, he inherited his dad's genes on that front and stands at 6'1" tall. His mother was also on the taller side, at 5'8", based on Healthline's reporting of the average height of women in the U.S., which is around 5'4" tall.
Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump's oldest daughter is the same height as her stepmother: 5'11" tall. Like Melania Trump, Ivanka tends to attend fancy events where the dress code expects some kind of high heel action. This only adds to Ivanka's stature, catching her up to her brothers and her dad's heights.
By comparison, Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, is the same height as Ivanka's father. Both Donald Trump and Kushner stand proudly at 6'3" tall. With those two as their parents, Ivanka and Jared's three children are likely to grow up to be statuesque. In fact, their daughter, Arabella Kushner, is already giving her Uncle Barron's height a run for its money. Arabella is still growing, but she's inching closer to Ivanka's height.
Eric Trump
Donald Trump's middle son, Eric Trump, is actually taller than his dad by two inches, standing at 6'5" tall. Eric has the same parents as Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, but genetics are a funny thing, and they graced him with the uber height genes.
Interestingly, Eric's stature is what initially caught the attention of his wife, Lara Trump. Lara confessed on the "She Rises Studios" podcast that she didn't know anything about Eric at first besides the fact that he was taller than her, which would have allowed her to wear heels out without worrying about if she would tower over him. For reference, Lara is the same height as both Melania and Ivanka Trump.
Tiffany Trump
Tiffany Trump is the shortest of the Trump family at 5'8" tall. Of course, she's still four inches taller than the average U.S. female. Tiffany's mother is Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, who is reportedly the same height as her daughter, if her IMDb page is to be believed. Maples doesn't seem to have confirmed her actual height, though.
Interestingly, Tiffany's teenage niece, Arabella Kushner, is probably around her height right now, but Kushner is still growing and will most likely surpass her aunt over the next few years.
Barron Trump
Barron Trump is by far the tallest member of the Trump family, standing somewhere between 6'7" and 6'9" tall. Barron Trump has had quite a height transformation, especially when you compare how he looked when Donald Trump won the election in 2016 versus 2024.
The List asked a pediatric anesthesiologist back in March 2024 if Barron, who was born in 2006, is done growing now. Most likely, he's done, but the doctor did point out, "He is well above the 95th percentile for height on both the WHO and CDC growth chart."
Barron tends to stay away from the limelight, unlike his family. Of course, this is hard to do when he's towering over every other person he meets, including his classmates at NYU.