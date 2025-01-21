A Closer Look At The Trump Family's Height

Height may just be a number, but with it can come a sense of power and entitlement. One study found that height was an important factor in U.S. presidential elections, which makes sense when you realize Donald Trump claims to be the third tallest president in America's history (via ScienceDirect.com), although his declared height has come into question from some observers.

After Trump returned to the White House and became the country's president again, his height will presumably continue to play a role when making decisions and negotiating deals with foreign leaders. Being tall is a great asset to have when you're in a position of authority, according to Don Peebles, CEO of The Peebles Corporation. He is the same height as Trump and once told ABC News that height provides a "subliminal sense of power." How does Trump and his family measure up to that idea?