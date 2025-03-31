Megyn Kelly's Most Drastic Hair Transformations

The year 2016 was pivotal for Megyn Kelly in terms of not only her career and fame but also her hair. The journalist, who sported long hair during the 2015 GOP presidential debate that ignited her feud with Donald Trump, debuted a dramatic short haircut while moderating another Republican debate in January 2016. Kelly's look later made an appearance in People, where she explained why she got what she called "the big chop." "We change when we get in a different phase. I think I was just in a stronger mood," she said. "I think hair is sort of emotional for all women."

Kelly's comments sparked speculation that her decision was related to Trump, who by then had been lambasting her for months for grilling him during that first debate, including for his numerous misogynistic remarks about the appearances of women he didn't like. But she later clarified that Trump wasn't really the cause of her transformation. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the scrutiny her cropped hair had garnered, she said, "It was so funny. I was doing the profile for Vanity Fair at the time, and it was wrapped, and we had to have a follow-up interview about the hair! [The reporter] called me back and said, 'I need to know why you cut your hair!' and I said, 'Because it was long and I wanted it short.'"

However, she suggested to People that her short hair, which she wore slicked back, was her way of showing she was ready to face any attacks head-on — even if they were from a presidential candidate. "There's something about putting your whole face out there that is just empowering: Here I am, have at it," said Kelly.