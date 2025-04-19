The Lavish Life Of Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly's job has taken her all over the country, but she's gotten to see different parts of the world thanks to the money she's earned from her work. And Kelly likes to treat her entire family to fun vacations. For example, in 2019, Kelly and her family spent their Easter holiday in the Bahamas. "Egg hunts on the beach, water slides with the kids and some time to celebrate our faith on Easter. Our kids are growing up so fast — every minute we get with them is a gift. And so were the tequilas Doug and I enjoyed poolside!" Kelly said to People of the trip.

In 2023, Kelly and her family took their travels east and spent a portion of the summer in Europe. The TV personality went all over France, stopping in major areas such as Paris, Provence, Saint-Tropez, and Normandy. While in Paris, the family kept things cosmopolitan and saw all the classic sites, like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. In Provence, the trip was much more provincial, and the family opted for bike rides and eating cherries straight from the trees. While the sights were certainly beautiful and they likely enjoyed lavish accommodations, Kelly's takeaway from the trip had nothing to do with the money they spent, but rather the time they had together. "Take a family vacation if you can. Don't bring other kids to entertain your kids. I know it's easier on you in some ways. But you spend the time with them. Put in the effort. You won't be sorry," Kelly suggested on her blog. "In any event, just remember that: Put in the time with the family."