The Lavish Life Of Former Fox News Host Megyn Kelly
Much can be said about Megyn Kelly. Many celebrities can't stand the former Fox News host. Plenty of controversies will always haunt the journalist. Though she's been praised for her courage in always sharing what she believes, some of her opinions have gotten her into hot water — or even fired. Kelly has faced setbacks — even tragedies — but it seems that nothing can permanently derail her. The television host continues to find success.
This is evident in her career path. After ending her run at Fox News, Kelly found a lucrative home at NBC. Although that didn't pan out, the journalist still left with millions of dollars and fans, which she leveraged to launch a podcast the following year. And when that blew up (in a good way, this time), Kelly signed a deal with SiriusXM, proving that all she needs to do to succeed is be herself. While Kelly works hard, she also plays hard. The conservative host enjoys the fruits of her labor. Take a closer look inside the lavish life of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.
Megyn Kelly owns prime real estate in New York City
Because of her job, Megyn Kelly travels quite a bit, but she does have a home base somewhere on the East Coast. While where exactly Kelly lives is a bit of a mystery — some sources have reported that she lives in Connecticut, while others have suggested she lives in a New York City suburb — the podcast host does own property in New York City. Kelly has confirmed it, and she has been photographed leaving apartment buildings in Manhattan for years. And no matter what Kelly's specific apartment type is, New York City is no cheap place to live — Manhattan is home to some of the most expensive ZIP codes in all of the United States.
Kelly has made it very clear — she's proud of what she's accomplished to earn her New York City apartment. But like most of the former television host's viewpoints, her pride has come with a little controversy. "Ladies, it is possible to make your own money, have your own career, pay for your own swanky nyc apartment (etc), AND find a man who loves you, wants to have & raise kids w/you & wants to be w/you and only you. The only thing stopping you? Your decision to settle for less," Kelly shared on X (formerly Twitter), much to the dismay of women who lead different lives than she does.
Megyn Kelly also owns a second home on the Jersey Shore
Owning a home in Manhattan is lavish enough, but owning another home on top of that is an even bigger flex. Megyn Kelly has a second home on the Jersey Shore, and while not much is known about the actual property, owning any additional real estate puts Kelly in an elite group of people. Less than 5 percent of the housing market is made up of second homes, and Kelly's is part of that small percentage. Interestingly, while Kelly could probably own a second home just about anywhere she wants, she opts for the Jersey Shore because it isn't so posh. "We're down at the Jersey Shore during the summer now. Jersey, baby. My husband grew up going down there for the summers. It's been really nice. It's real people. It's not too chichi," Kelly told USA Today.
At the Jersey Shore, Kelly has become known for hosting elaborate Independence Day parties. In 2023, she shared that she started hosting guests on the holiday a few years prior. She invites over 100 people, some of whom wear colonial costumes that Kelly provides. That particular year, Kelly also assembled a marching band for her party, something only a person with plenty of money and connections can pull off for a private Fourth of July celebration. "Here at the Kelly-Brunt house on the Jersey Shore, it was a great day of celebration. We went big, as has become our tradition. I surprised myself with this, but I had several moments yesterday where my eyes filled with tears over the incredible honor it is to be an American," Kelly said of the party on her blog.
Megyn Kelly takes tropical vacations with her family
Megyn Kelly's job has taken her all over the country, but she's gotten to see different parts of the world thanks to the money she's earned from her work. And Kelly likes to treat her entire family to fun vacations. For example, in 2019, Kelly and her family spent their Easter holiday in the Bahamas. "Egg hunts on the beach, water slides with the kids and some time to celebrate our faith on Easter. Our kids are growing up so fast — every minute we get with them is a gift. And so were the tequilas Doug and I enjoyed poolside!" Kelly said to People of the trip.
In 2023, Kelly and her family took their travels east and spent a portion of the summer in Europe. The TV personality went all over France, stopping in major areas such as Paris, Provence, Saint-Tropez, and Normandy. While in Paris, the family kept things cosmopolitan and saw all the classic sites, like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre. In Provence, the trip was much more provincial, and the family opted for bike rides and eating cherries straight from the trees. While the sights were certainly beautiful and they likely enjoyed lavish accommodations, Kelly's takeaway from the trip had nothing to do with the money they spent, but rather the time they had together. "Take a family vacation if you can. Don't bring other kids to entertain your kids. I know it's easier on you in some ways. But you spend the time with them. Put in the effort. You won't be sorry," Kelly suggested on her blog. "In any event, just remember that: Put in the time with the family."
Megyn Kelly spends holidays on swanky boats
While Megyn Kelly now spends the Fourth of July hosting a party at her second home, she's also spent plenty of holiday celebrations on the water. In 2019, for example, the television personality was spotted on her family boat just a day before the summer holiday. Kelly doesn't reserve her boating for the summer, though — she's also been seen on her family boat in the fall. And Kelly and her husband own more than one boat. In 2024, the former Fox News host shared on her blog that the two had also recently purchased a small fishing boat for their kids.
Kelly and her husband want their boat to be as comfortable as possible for their kids. She has shared that her kids have taken sailing lessons and that they own Optimist sailboats, some of which retail for just over $4,000 each. The lessons seem to be taking — Kelly has gone out on the water with one of her sons as the captain. "The mother-son sailing race was going fine until they told me I had to skipper. The important thing is, we never flipped ... and we never turned on each other! (We never technically finished the race either but whatevs...)," Kelly shared on Instagram. Apparently, the $4,000 sailboat for her child was money well spent.
Megyn Kelly flies private
Megyn Kelly has had the privilege of flying private on multiple occasions (and it's likely she's flown private more than has been documented). For example, in 2024, the charter jet company Vivid Jets shared that Kelly and her family were clients as they flew private to and from both the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. While it's unclear how much the flights cost, experts estimate that the hourly rate for chartering a private jet is at least $3,000. Assuming Kelly's flights to the conventions took off from her home in New York, flying private one way likely would've cost her at least $9,000, depending on the size of the aircraft.
Not all of Kelly's private flights have been great experiences, though. In 2024, Kelly shared a terrifying story on her blog about nearly crashing into a commercial plane that was flying above the private plane she was in. "The plane was also beeping and beeping and beeping like an emergency situation. It started accelerating and turning. It was clear something bad was happening. We just didn't know exactly how bad. Abby and I were holding onto each other like old ladies. We were saying Hail Marys and thinking about our kids," Kelly said of the flight. By the time the plane landed, Kelly was happy to be back to Earth. "I thought about kissing the ground, but I thought it might be too aggressive. I didn't want to offend the pilot. He did his best. It just was not a great flight," she said.
Megyn Kelly attends very exclusive events
One way to gauge how much disposable income someone has is the events they attend. While it's not always the best measure, attendance at some events does indicate a higher net worth. In 2025, Megyn Kelly attended the Super Bowl, a notoriously expensive event with average ticket prices clocking in at around $4,700 that year. Kelly attended with her husband, doubling the cost for them to attend, and they appeared to be sitting in box seats, which are pricier than most other seats in stadiums. Making her time at the game even more exclusive, Kelly snapped a photo with the president and was seated next to one of the most famous people on the planet. "Taylor Swift next to us at the Super Bowl – should I go strike up a chat on Trump, Tim Walz and Blake Lively v Baldoni?" Kelly said on Instagram.
Earlier that year, Kelly attended another exclusive event — the presidential inauguration. The podcaster was in Washington, D.C., to cover everything surrounding the event, and she made her way to a couple of inauguration balls while there, including the Starlight Ball, one of the official balls that the president attended. But in Kelly's behind-the-scenes update the next day, she shared that not all was as glamorous as it appeared. According to Kelly's blog, the logistics behind the inauguration weekend in D.C. were nightmarish, as were the temperatures. "If you were somebody like me or most people, you had to walk maybe five or six long blocks [to get to a ball]. It was just above 0 degrees with a biting wind chill, and the ladies were in ball gowns — yours truly included — so we were freezing," she said.
Megyn Kelly has an expensive skin care routine
Most of her career has been spent in front of a camera, and it appears that the stunning Megyn Kelly intends to continue on that path. As such, the former television anchor is very aware of her appearance, and she does what she can to look her best (just like some other Fox News stars who have drastically transformed their appearance). After years of trying different approaches to skin care, she's found a system that she believes everyone should be following. "Ladies, listen to me: Get the lasers, get the Botox ... but I don't believe in the filler. This is what I do, and it allows you to age but age well without looking weird and desperate," she said on her blog, adding that she also alternates between two different laser treatments every six to eight weeks. Kelly does have a limit, though. "I'm on the air and I have sensitive skin, so I have to be careful. I can't get like the big old bulldozer laser or one of those crazy C02 [sic] laser procedures where you're terrifying to your children for weeks," she said.
Though Kelly's skin care has left her confident enough to go makeup free at times, following her tips is unfortunately not financially possible for many people. According to experts, Botox treatments in the United States cost $450 on average, and most experts suggest getting treatments three or four times per year. And the laser treatments that she gets even more frequently than Botox could cost around $2,000 or more a pop. Kelly is saving money by avoiding the CO2 laser, though, which can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $7,000 depending on specific fees.
Megyn Kelly pays a staff of people to help with her work
Megyn Kelly is a busy woman. She can't do everything herself, so she hires people to help keep her life and work in order. And while some people work for Kelly full time, others appear to work as needed. For example, Kelly has a hairstylist and appears to sometimes hire a makeup artist, though how often either professional works for her is unclear. Kelly has shared that she does her own makeup for her show each day, but she has posted photos of herself getting ready for events in which she's getting her makeup done by someone else. Meanwhile, Kelly has referred to her hairstylist by name, making it seem as though she's a full-time employee. At any rate, hiring makeup and hair professionals — even on an as-needed basis — is a major expense.
Another person on Kelly's payroll is her personal assistant, Abby Finan. Kelly hasn't shared publicly what she pays Finan, but the average salary for a personal assistant in the United States ranges from $45,000 to $81,000 (though it wouldn't be surprising if Finan made more considering how much Kelly earns per year). And although Finan is employed by Kelly, the two seem to have a close relationship. In 2024, Kelly shared a story on an episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," about Finan bringing her kids to Kelly's house on a snow day. "It was actually so sweet. They went outside; they had a big snowball fight," Kelly said.
Megyn Kelly was able to start her own media company
While the vacations people take and the clothes they wear can indicate how much money they have, a better indication is how many businesses they start. Starting a business is not cheap, and most people can't do it alone. In 2025, Megyn Kelly announced that she was starting her own media company, MK Media. "The show has been growing like crazy thanks to all of you. ... It has far exceeded all our hopes and expectations, so thank you for your support. And today I am thrilled to announce the launch of MK Media — a podcast network of video and audio shows that we will produce and help promote," Kelly said on her website.
Although media companies can be started for lower costs than many other new businesses, they still require some seed money. And considering Kelly's note that her company intended to help produce and promote new podcasts, getting her media company up and running likely wasn't a cheap venture. Experts estimate that small business owners incur an average of $40,000 in costs in their first year of operation. This certainly may have been accurate for Kelly. While it's unclear whether she sought investments from anyone to start MK Media, Kelly's estimated $45 million net worth suggests she didn't need any outside help. But based on her statements, the money wasn't Kelly's main concern in starting her media company. "[W]hatever I can do to help smart, honest, fact-based voices grow in that lane, I am committed to do to doing so [sic]," she said.