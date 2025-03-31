Throwback Pic Of Sarah Sanders Hints She Got A Hold Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Makeup Bag

While she may be one of the most frequently talked-about, Kimberly Guilfoyle is far from the only political figure who makes makeup mistakes we're begging her to ditch. These days, more and more people seem to be living up to TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend. But, if you thought Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was immune to this odd movement, you may want to think again. While she tends to utilize a lighter hand than some of her peers, one throwback photo shows that she's at least dabbled in Guilfoyle's quintessential heavy makeup routine once or twice in her day.

Back when Huckabee Sanders was the White House press secretary, she favored dark makeup and a smokey eye. It certainly didn't suit her as well as the more natural, pared-down beauty routine she seems to prefer today. In an exclusive interview with The List, fashion/red carpet hair/makeup artist Luna Viola explained why the drastic change the governor made to her usual makeup has been such an improvement.

According to the expert, "Sarah's makeup evolution is definitely a major glow up," and there's one key reason why: "Less is more when it comes down to daytime public events and camera lighting." Since this is the lighting we typically see political figures in, it's really no surprise that the heavy makeup they often sport doesn't feel like the right fit.

