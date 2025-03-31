Throwback Pic Of Sarah Sanders Hints She Got A Hold Of Kimberly Guilfoyle's Makeup Bag
While she may be one of the most frequently talked-about, Kimberly Guilfoyle is far from the only political figure who makes makeup mistakes we're begging her to ditch. These days, more and more people seem to be living up to TikTok's shady Republican makeup trend. But, if you thought Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was immune to this odd movement, you may want to think again. While she tends to utilize a lighter hand than some of her peers, one throwback photo shows that she's at least dabbled in Guilfoyle's quintessential heavy makeup routine once or twice in her day.
Back when Huckabee Sanders was the White House press secretary, she favored dark makeup and a smokey eye. It certainly didn't suit her as well as the more natural, pared-down beauty routine she seems to prefer today. In an exclusive interview with The List, fashion/red carpet hair/makeup artist Luna Viola explained why the drastic change the governor made to her usual makeup has been such an improvement.
According to the expert, "Sarah's makeup evolution is definitely a major glow up," and there's one key reason why: "Less is more when it comes down to daytime public events and camera lighting." Since this is the lighting we typically see political figures in, it's really no surprise that the heavy makeup they often sport doesn't feel like the right fit.
Tailoring her makeup routine to her features gave Sarah Huckabee Sanders a glow up
Rocking an overpowering smokey eye during a regular day out in broad daylight is a no-no for pretty much anyone. And yet, when it comes to makeup, it's also important to make choices that flatter your face, rather than fitting someone else's. And, in Sarah Huckabee Sanders' case, there are a few reasons why this beauty look was ultimately a bad fit for the controversial Arkansas governor. As Luna Viola exclusively told The List, "Her prominent features, such as very arched eyebrows and strong jawline, can look harsh with dark shades and a heavy placement, and can make her whole look seem dated and austere."
This is one of the reasons Huckabee Sanders has a fresher look in more recent photos — she's learned how to work with her own features. "By lightening her makeup shades, she managed to soften her look and [complement] her hair color, adding a youthfulness to her skin tone," as Viola pointed out. She suggested that she "keep this soft natural look with earthy shades and warm contouring, focusing on defining her cheekbones more." Likewise, "Keep the new eyebrow shape as it is more balanced, and the peachy/light bronzy brown eyeshadows applied with a soft placement to bring out her natural brown eyes."
Other politicians could follow Sarah Huckabee Sanders' makeover lead
If all political figures could only take a page from Sarah Huckabee Sanders' updated beauty book, it might put an end to the Republican makeup trend once and for all. And, for those who are in a more prominent position, there are some key tips that they can take from this makeover that could benefit anyone. For starters, it's clear that Huckabee Sanders isn't wearing absolutely no makeup, but she's definitely opting for lighter coverage. "Light to medium coverage foundations with a natural finish and warm color palettes are usually the best approach for someone in a public facing position like Sarah," Luna Viola detailed in her chat with The List. "The right foundation can conceal any redness or imperfection making the skin look flawless on camera without resulting too shiny or heavy."
Beyond the amount of coverage you should opt for when applying your makeup, the color palette also matters. As Viola professed, "A natural palette of soft [complementing] colors adds a fresh and healthy look against the harsh set lighting." The most important part of a beauty routine for life in the political limelight, though, is simply knowing when to stop. After all, "Any more makeup than that would be too distracting in a political setting." Luckily, for women like Kimberly Guilfoyle and others, Huckabee Sanders is proof that the Republican makeup trend is escapable, and there are easy ways to secure a glow up.