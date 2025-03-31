6 MAGA Women Who Tried (& Failed) To Nail Cowgirl Chic

Looking at a map of who voted for Donald J. Trump and secured his 2024 victory as President of the United States, you'll find that most of the Republican red on the map are states with big borders and lots of open land. And a lot of that land, like Texas, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas, and Nebraska, have ranches and farms — all the places where real cowboys and cowgirls live and work.

So it's no surprise that Trump and all of his followers like to put forth the idea that they, too, are part of the wild, wild west. It's also no surprise that many of them fail in their attempts, especially when it comes to fashion. Much like Trump can't pull off wearing a cowboy hat (even if it does cover his hair), neither can several of his most ardent supporters: the ladies of MAGA.

Often in the spotlight, representing the US in various capacities, women who have been roped into Trump's atmosphere have also been lassoed into thinking they would look great in Western gear. They were wrong.