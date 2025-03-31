The Tacky Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dress That Wasn't Worth The Money

Over the years, there has been no shortage of Sarah Huckabee Sanders outfits that completely missed the mark. Some of the Arkansas governor's looks appear to be fast fashion, but that doesn't always mean they have a fast fashion price tag. In a photo she posted to Instagram in March 2025, Huckabee Sanders sported an ensemble that appeared similar to some of her past fashion fails. But this dress is more expensive than it looks.

Huckabee Sanders has changed through the years, but it's clear that her questionable style hasn't gone anywhere. The former White House press secretary gave a peek inside her marriage to husband Bryan Sanders with her Instagram post. In it, she posed alongside her hubby against a lovely backdrop. She captioned the photo, "Beautiful Arkansas sunset last night!" And, while the sunset may have been beautiful, her green printed dress was not. Interestingly, though, despite its garish print and odd color palette, this dress still cost Huckabee Sanders more than $100.