Tragic Details About HGTV's Ant Anstead

As mentioned previously, Ant Anstead and Christina Hall shocked the world when they announced they were getting divorced in September 2020. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hall wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future" (via People).

To many, the couple seemed picture-perfect: a happily blended family (as both Anstead and Hall had two children from previous relationships) that had just welcomed their baby boy a year prior. So, where exactly did things go wrong? In September 2020, Anstead addressed the news on social media with an Instagram post that hinted at who had done the damage. "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly," he wrote alongside a black-and-white selfie of him and Haack, "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Later, in December 2020, Anstead sat down with People to reveal what was going on behind the scenes. "I think everybody knows this was not my decision," he admitted, continuing, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully." Despite the heartache, the "For the Love of Cars" alum seems to be doing well. He revealed that he embarked on a journey of self-discovery with a mental health retreat and a course designed to help overcome breakups. "Not only have I improved my mental health," Anstead gleamed, "I've actually made a real conscious decision to go and improve my physical health, as well. I mean, for the first time in my life, I'm actually now taking vitamins!"

