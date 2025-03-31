Vivian Wilson Confirms Elon Musk's Gamer Skills Are Even Sadder Than We Thought
Elon Musk is certainly no stranger to petty internet behavior, and among said behavior is speculation that he has lied about his own gaming prowess. He has bragged about his "Diablo 4" skills and made impressive claims about his character in "Path of Exile 2." Over the years, many netizens have raised an eyebrow at Musk's myriad gaming-related claims. And, now, his daughter has basically confirmed skeptics' suspicions. According to her, he's not the master gamer he claims to be.
vivian jenna wilson doubts her dad is the god gamer he says he is #hasanabi #vivianjennawilson #elonmusk
Vivian Wilson is rarely shy about hitting her dad where it hurts with scathing disses about his biggest insecurities, and the latest one is sure to bother him big time. It's no secret that Musk and 20-year-old Wilson have a strained relationship. As a result, she's very willing to reveal not-so-flattering truths about what it was like to grow up with her controversial dad. On March 29, 2025, Wilson appeared on popular influencer and political commentator Hasan Piker's Twitch stream. Surely, there are plenty of questions the general public would love to ask Wilson about her dad. And Piker went right for one burning question: "What about the gaming stuff?" This immediately inspired a laugh from Wilson, who asked, "Are we gonna get into it?" (via TikTok). Get into it, they did. Wilson revealed that she didn't think Musk's claims about his video game skills were founded — at least not based on her experience playing games with him as a kid. She described her father's skills as "Awful. Like, godawful."
Vivian Wilson's memories of Elon Musk's gaming skills don't bode well for his claims
While Vivian Wilson isn't in touch with Elon Musk these days, her childhood experiences make her confident that her dad isn't what he says he is when it comes to video games. And she had an anecdote to back up her claims. She told Hasan Piker that she could reveal something she still finds funny to this day. "When I was like 12, he was Bronze in 'Overwatch,' and me and my twin weren't," she explained, referencing the popular multiplayer shooter game. She continued, saying, "... he would try to constantly get us to play ranked with him. I'm 90 percent sure it was just because we could carry him," she explained, making it clear that even as a child, she was a better player than Musk.
Based on this evidence, Wilson isn't buying what her old man is selling in regard to his gaming-related brags. And she finds it pretty strange that he would lie about something like that. "This is so cringe," she said, adding, "Why would you even pretend to be? It's fine not to be a gamer." Of course, for now, we don't know for sure if Musk has really been fudging the truth about his video game capabilities. But if he is, we have to side with Wilson on this one: that is, in fact, "so cringe."