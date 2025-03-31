Vivian Wilson Confirms Elon Musk's Gamer Skills Are Even Sadder Than We Thought

Elon Musk is certainly no stranger to petty internet behavior, and among said behavior is speculation that he has lied about his own gaming prowess. He has bragged about his "Diablo 4" skills and made impressive claims about his character in "Path of Exile 2." Over the years, many netizens have raised an eyebrow at Musk's myriad gaming-related claims. And, now, his daughter has basically confirmed skeptics' suspicions. According to her, he's not the master gamer he claims to be.

Vivian Wilson is rarely shy about hitting her dad where it hurts with scathing disses about his biggest insecurities, and the latest one is sure to bother him big time. It's no secret that Musk and 20-year-old Wilson have a strained relationship. As a result, she's very willing to reveal not-so-flattering truths about what it was like to grow up with her controversial dad. On March 29, 2025, Wilson appeared on popular influencer and political commentator Hasan Piker's Twitch stream. Surely, there are plenty of questions the general public would love to ask Wilson about her dad. And Piker went right for one burning question: "What about the gaming stuff?" This immediately inspired a laugh from Wilson, who asked, "Are we gonna get into it?" (via TikTok). Get into it, they did. Wilson revealed that she didn't think Musk's claims about his video game skills were founded — at least not based on her experience playing games with him as a kid. She described her father's skills as "Awful. Like, godawful."

