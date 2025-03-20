Vivian Wilson Hits Elon Musk Where It Hurts With Scathing Diss About His Biggest Insecurity

It comes as no surprise that the world's richest man is equipped with the thinnest skin. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it into X the "everything app," he did so out of a duty to "legalize comedy." While Musk's interpretation of what comedy is and is not is wobbly at best, Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson certainly knew how to use the SpaceX CEO's feelings to deliver a scathing gut punch. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson utilized her cunning wit to send quite the diss in her dad's direction.

Advertisement

When asked a question about how she feels about fans and followers of Musk railing about online spaces needing to be funny, but lacking any humor themselves, Wilson had this to say: "Most of them have the charisma of a soaking bathrobe...most of them don't know how to be funny. It's not that hard." Pressed further on the perpetual presence of X and how conservative-leaning social media causes people to clamor for freedom of speech while the "acceptable" speech gets narrower, Wilson answered with a dig that felt like a pointed attack in Musk's direction. "I don't understand how someone can be so horrendously bad at everything involving social skills," she said, continuing, "if you can't make anyone laugh... Just be funny!"

Advertisement

With Musk so sensitive about needing to be liked he's given himself his own nickname, there's a chance he's reeling from Wilson's sharp tongue. However, Wilson has every right to lash out, considering how absent a father Musk has been to her and her many siblings.