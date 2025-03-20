Vivian Wilson Hits Elon Musk Where It Hurts With Scathing Diss About His Biggest Insecurity
It comes as no surprise that the world's richest man is equipped with the thinnest skin. When Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter and rebranded it into X the "everything app," he did so out of a duty to "legalize comedy." While Musk's interpretation of what comedy is and is not is wobbly at best, Musk's estranged daughter Vivian Wilson certainly knew how to use the SpaceX CEO's feelings to deliver a scathing gut punch. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Wilson utilized her cunning wit to send quite the diss in her dad's direction.
When asked a question about how she feels about fans and followers of Musk railing about online spaces needing to be funny, but lacking any humor themselves, Wilson had this to say: "Most of them have the charisma of a soaking bathrobe...most of them don't know how to be funny. It's not that hard." Pressed further on the perpetual presence of X and how conservative-leaning social media causes people to clamor for freedom of speech while the "acceptable" speech gets narrower, Wilson answered with a dig that felt like a pointed attack in Musk's direction. "I don't understand how someone can be so horrendously bad at everything involving social skills," she said, continuing, "if you can't make anyone laugh... Just be funny!"
With Musk so sensitive about needing to be liked he's given himself his own nickname, there's a chance he's reeling from Wilson's sharp tongue. However, Wilson has every right to lash out, considering how absent a father Musk has been to her and her many siblings.
Elon Musk can't seem to prioritize his children
It's no secret that tech mogul Elon Musk has many children, and the list keeps growing, with a personal belief that he's posted about on X. Musk thinks "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming," which has repeatedly been disproven by scientists and experts. However, regardless of how accurate he may be, Musk is certainly walking his talk boasting at least 14 children amongst multiple women. But just because he is capable of casting a wide net doesn't mean he's father of the year.
There was the time Musk left young son X to wander alone backstage at a major event. On top of the time Musk repeatedly dead named and misgendered daughter Vivan Wilson in an interview with controversial figurehead Jordan Peterson. Of course, he secretly fathered children with his Neuralink underling Shivon Zilis. And in early 2025 conservative personality Ashley St. Clair accused Musk of fathering a secret child with her — which Musk has so far refused to acknowledge. Safe to say, Musk won't be receiving 14 "World's Best Dad" mugs for Father's Day any time soon. Perhaps he could workshop some jokes about it, to help with his legalization of comedy.