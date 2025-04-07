Reality TV Weight-Loss Transformations That Have Us Staring

Celebrity weight journeys have long been a cultural hot topic, but the body-focused chatter has amplified exponentially in the years since Ozempic became a Hollywood craze. It feels like a new celeb debuts a seriously slimmed-down bod on a weekly basis now, and the use of weight-loss drugs seems to be especially common amongst stars frequently captured on camera. So, as people who quite literally document their everyday lives onscreen, it makes sense that reality stars are flocking to the doctor's office for weight loss help. It is not just Ozempic either — there is also Mounjaro, Wegovy and Zepbound (oh my!), all of which can be useful in helping people shed pounds.

That is not to say that every reality star who has lost weight has used medication, even if a lot have. It is also not meant to imply that GLP-1 drugs are an easy fix that does all of the work, as major lifestyle changes are still needed to see significant results. For most people — yup, even celebs — weight loss is not solely (or at all) about altering one's dress size to look better, but about feeling better in one's own skin and warding off unhealthy diseases associated with obesity. Still, it has been hard not to notice the difference in our favorite reality stars after they have shed 20, 60, and sometimes even 100 pounds. Read on to find out which reality TV weight-loss transformations have had us full-on staring.

