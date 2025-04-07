The Tragic Life Of Abigail Breslin
The following article contains mentions of disordered eating, child exploitation, mental health issues, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
She already had a dozen credits to her name by the time she landed her breakout role in 2006's "Little Miss Sunshine," and she's added a ton more since then, but Abigail Breslin will always be remembered for her role as a non-confirming beauty pageant contestant character. The movie earned the star an Oscar nomination when she was just 10 years old, and while she quickly became a beloved Hollywood icon in the years after, Breslin seemed to fade away just as quickly.
Like many child actors, getting catapulted into the limelight at such a young age wasn't easy for the "Signs" star. While Abigail Breslin has had a stunning transformation throughout her career, she's also endured countless devastating circumstances that have impacted her deeply. From her complicated relationship history to the cruelty of internet trolls, and a heartbreaking loss, here is the tragic life of Abigail Breslin.
Little Miss Sunshine made Abigail Breslin feel self-conscious
The most endearing part of Abigail Breslin's "Little Miss Sunshine" character, Olive, is that she desperately wants to win a child beauty pageant, yet, she doesn't conform to the superficial beauty standards of the industry. She walks on stage makeup-free with her long hair in a neat ponytail, in a stark contrast to her fellow glammed-up contestants. But that doesn't mean Olive isn't insecure, highlighted by one particular scene during which her dad informs her that eating ice cream may lead to her becoming "fat."
While her family assures she's beautiful throughout the movie, another moment in which Breslin is seen in front of a mirror sucking in her stomach demonstrates that her character has already begun the long road of dealing with body insecurity. Breslin revealed on the "Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano" podcast in January 2024 that "Little Miss Sunshine" actually made her feel self-conscious in real life.
"I was wearing something to add something to my stomach," the actor remarked, referring to the padding she wore to give her character a slightly larger belly. "I definitely had a moment of deep insecurity when I saw all the other girls in the beauty pageant and was like, 'Am I the ugly one?'"
The Zombieland actor dealt with an eating disorder as a teenager
According to a February 2023 study published in the journal of JAMA Pediatrics, about 22% of children and adolescents are impacted by disordered eating. It's become an increasingly common mental health concern for young people, and Abigail Breslin herself revealed that she too has dealt with eating disorders. Breslin was diagnosed with anorexia, often characterized by starvation and over-exercising, as well as bulimia, which involved binging and purging, at the age of 15.
While the "Definitely, Maybe" star wasn't especially vocal about the difficulties she experienced at the time, Breslin has since advocated for body positivity. In August 2016, she made headlines by calling out a Gold's Gym in Egypt for promoting toxic, body-shaming ideology with their ad campaigns. In a July 2024 Instagram post, she commented on Alabama Barker's decision to use weight loss drugs after getting online hate. "I have been several years free of my own ED, and I have zero judgement towards people who take medications like this," Breslin wrote. "But the fact that she started taking weight loss meds because of online comments is absolutely devastating. Please everyone, let's just be kinder."
The inappropriate age gap between Jack Barakat and Abigail Breslin gained a lot of attention online
In 2013, 17-year-old Abigail Breslin began dating Jack Barakat, the guitarist of All Time Low. While the world knew the rocker was 25 at the time, eight years older than the "Zombieland" star, you wouldn't think so given the language used to describe their relationship. In an article shared by the music station Z107.3 at the time, Breslin was described as "all grown up" even though she was underage. Barakat, who was inappropriately older, was just referred to as having "a bit of an age difference." Either way, the couple weren't together long.
Years later, in 2021, accusations against the members of All Time Low surfaced, including allegations of inappropriate behavior with minors and assault. The band responded in a statement vehemently denying any allegations, but fans were soon reminded about Barakat's and Breslin's relationship.
The actor reacted to All Time Low's statement in a series of since-deleted tweets, writing "I have never been abused at the hands of this particular person, personally." However, Breslin acknowledged, "Emotional situations are a different category." She went on to condemn the band members for their willingness to "shame, put down, and disregard" the many accusers who came forward.
Abigail Breslin received death threats over her song in 2014
Abigail Breslin is more than just an incredible actor; she proved she's got some pipes too when she released her debut single in 2011. But not long after, one of her songs tragically resulted in Breslin receiving several death threats. As a teenager, after breaking up with Michael Clifford, guitarist of the pop punk boy band 5 Seconds of Summer, Breslin did exactly what Taylor Swift would do: she wrote about it.
"You Suck" was released in 2014, which included lines like "Overall, you're not a catch / You're just a dumbass / Bleaching your hair / Well, I hope it all falls out." During her conversation with Christy Carlson Romano on the "Vulnerable" podcast, Breslin acknowledged that it was "a really bad song," but that the fallout was worse than she ever could've imagined. She explained that she had gotten "burned" by Clifford and released the diss track before he'd made it big.
"I did not realize, though, that people would put two and two together so much; didn't realize that, like, the week before I released it he was going to become this huge boy band," Breslin explained. "It was the most traumatizing experience," she added, saying that she received hoards of awful messages online, handwritten ones, and that people began showing up outside her apartment to harass her.
The star of My Sister's Keeper deals with anxiety and suffered a panic attack on stage
Those who have never experienced anxiety or panic attacks might not know just how difficult the symptoms can be. From heart palpitations to difficulty breathing and disruptions to your sleep, it can really disrupt your life. However, many eventually learn to cope with the impact anxiety attacks have on your body and mind. "Anxiety has been a part of my life since I was younger," Abigail Breslin, who was first diagnosed at 13 years old, told Backstage in 2020. "I obviously have ways of dealing with it; I manage it every day. Some days, it's better than others."
Her anxiety did result in a frightening moment, though, while she was in a performance of "All the Fine Boys" by Erica Schmidt in March 2017. "I remember it being the second-to-last scene, and realizing I was having a panic attack," Breslin said. "It doesn't matter how many times you tell yourself, 'I know what this is.' It doesn't help." Somehow, she managed to get through the rest of the performance and was met with support from the stagehands and her co-star Alex Wolff afterward.
Abigail Breslin was diagnosed with PTSD after being sexually assaulted
Over the years, Abigail Breslin has become something of an advocate for victims of sexual assault. She first shared her own experience in April 2017, just six months before the #MeToo movement would catch wind, in honor of sexual assault awareness month. In her Instagram post, Breslin revealed that she didn't report her rape to authorities.
"I didn't report it because of many reasons. First off, I was in complete shock and total denial," she wrote. Breslin didn't want to be seen as a victim, so the "Stillwater" star "suppressed it and pretended it never happened." The actor also explained that she had been dating her rapist at the time and was scared she wouldn't be believed. Breslin was diagnosed with PTSD after her rape, and while she confessed to still struggling with triggers, she said that she's made "a lot of progress since the event."
Fortunately, Breslin found the man of her dreams in 2017 when she met Ira Kunyansky. She's previously acknowledged how much of a support he's been for her over the years and the couple tied the knot in January 2023.
Abigail Breslin's father died from COVID-19
The pandemic was difficult for many of us, especially for those who lost loved ones to COVID-19. Sadly, Abigail Breslin revealed in a February 2021 Instagram post that her father Michael Breslin had died at the age of 78. Just a couple weeks prior, she had informed her followers that her dad had contracted the virus and had been placed on a ventilator.
"I'm in shock and devastation," Breslin wrote alongside several photos of her dad. "My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being." Breslin reminisced the simple things in life her father loved, including black coffee, all animals, and flying planes, but most importantly, he loved his family. "I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada," the actor signed off.
The heartbreaking death of Abigail Breslin's father has impacted the star for years, and she's updated her fans periodically on her grief. From the first Christmas spent without him to acknowledging how proud Michael would be of her brothers when they walked her down the aisle, there's no doubt that Breslin will feel the impact of this loss for years to come.
The Little Miss Sunshine actor struggled to break out of her child star image
There's been countless child stars who grew up to be stunning over the years, including Abigail Breslin. But, like many of them, she struggled to break out of the image she became famous for. Although Breslin had been in her fair share of movies with adult themes as a child, she soon wanted to take on more mature roles.
"Sometimes people forget that I'm 25 years old and not 9 anymore," Breslin said during a conversation with The i Paper in 2021. "I'm really short, and I look very little," she said, acknowledging that her looks play a part. However, she believed the main reason she wasn't landing older roles was because she had become known for playing the sweet little girl in "Little Miss Sunshine." Breslin added, "People tend to want to keep you in one specific pigeonhole." But despite the actor's struggles to get casting directors to see her as an adult, she doesn't want to diminish the project that made her a star, either, as she acknowledged she wouldn't be where she is today without "Little Miss Sunshine."
Abigail Breslin was mocked for wearing a mask after her father died
Anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes on the internet can probably attest to how cruel it can be. While Abigail Breslin has dealt with online trolls in the past, one comment back in January 2022 seemed especially ignorant and hurtful. When the former child star was seen wearing a face mask after her father's Coronavirus-related death, a user wrote, "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?"
Breslin didn't seem to hesitate when she clapped back, "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid." She concluded her message with a frank: "You can kindly go f*** off now." Luckily, when the former child star shared a screenshot on Instagram of the exchange, she was met with overwhelming support in the comments for her blunt words.
The award-winning actor was in an abusive relationship
Sadly, nearly a quarter of all adult women and nearly 14% of adult men have been victims of severe intimate partner violence, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Abigail Breslin was tragically one of these women, and while her fans couldn't have seen the signs while she was going through it, the "Maggie" star wanted to come forward with her story. In October 2022, during domestic violence awareness month, she shared an Instagram post about the two-year long abusive relationship she had been in previously.
"It all started out perfectly, I was so in love," Breslin wrote. "Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent." The actor recalled being "beaten on a regular basis," "locked into rooms," and using makeup to hide her injuries. Breslin said that, despite her partner repeatedly hurting her physically and making her feel "ugly and hated" through verbal abuse, she still cared for him. What she experienced could be described as a trauma bond, in which a victim feels compassion for their abuser, resulting in a vicious cycle. Breslin described these two years as "the loneliest [she had] ever felt." Fortunately, she managed to break away and has been able to rely on her support circle throughout the healing process.
Abigail Breslin faced a retaliatory lawsuit for calling out Aaron Eckhart's behavior on set
Abigail Breslin and Aaron Eckhart's 2024 action movie together, "Classified," was unfortunately a flop. However, while fans may not have been entertained by the plot, there was a lot going on behind the scenes that many may not have realized. According to a lawsuit filed by Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings in November 2023, Breslin accused her on-screen dad Eckhart of "aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior" while filming the movie (via People). Her complaint reportedly resulted in the studio spending $80,000 in accommodations to ensure she didn't have to work on scenes alone with the "London Has Fallen" star. Moreover, producers filed a lawsuit against for breaching her contract.
While Hollywood has made great strides in providing safe atmospheres for their female workers, the lawsuit, which has since been withdrawn, included claims that Breslin's allegations against Eckhart were "wild, hysterical and imaginary." Understandably, this didn't sit well with her or the general public.
In a December 2024 Instagram post, Breslin shared her thoughts on Blake Lively's feud with Justin Baldoni by relating it to her experience of not being believed. "When did the word woman become synonymous with scapegoat?" she wrote. Although Breslin didn't name Eckhart specifically, she continued, "In my recent career, I've brought forward concerns about a male colleague. ... I was told my fears were figments of my imagination. Now, as I'm seeing this pattern pop up more, I realize this is the norm."
Abigail Breslin's My Sister's Keeper co-star died
If you've never read anything by Jodi Picoult, start with "My Sister's Keeper." The tragic 2004 novel follows Anna, a girl who was conceived to be a donor for her sick sister, as she seeks medical emancipation. Five years after the book was released, Abigail Breslin starred in the movie adaptation alongside Cameron Diaz and Sofia Vassilieva, who played her mother and sister respectively, as well as Evan Ellingson who portrayed her on-screen brother.
The latter actor's career spanned less than 10 years, though he'd seen success on shows like "Complete Savages" and "CSI: Miami." Ellingson spent the following 10 years primarily out of the spotlight when it was revealed that he had tragically died in November 2023 at the age of 35. He had struggled with addiction and his cause of death was revealed to be an accidental fentanyl overdose while staying at a sober living facility.
In response, Breslin shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her former co-star, writing, "Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being." She praised his performance in "My Sister's Keeper" and admitted that, while they didn't keep in touch after filming wrapped, Breslin added, "He always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with."
Abigail Breslin received death threats from Katy Perry fans
Nearly a decade after her diss track made her a target for death threats, it seemed the world had no reason to hate Abigail Breslin. However, in an attempt to praise Kesha in a 2024 tweet, the "Slayers" star caught heat from practically an entire fanbase. "I'm just saying... working with known abusers in any industry just contributes to the narrative that men can do abhorrent s*** and get away with it," Breslin wrote before sharing her love for the "Die Young" singer.
Internet users believed the actor was calling out Katy Perry, who had recently worked with Dr. Luke, the producer Kesha accused of sexual assault. Breslin didn't call out the "Firework" singer specifically, but her fans were quick to come to her defense — and some of them went about it in the worst way. Not even two hours after her initial post, the "Little Miss Sunshine" actor took to X again, writing, "So I made a post condemning abusers and supporting an artist I love... and apparently that means receiving death threats... cool." Fortunately, in the midst of the harsh words Perry fans threw at Breslin, she had several commenters on her side, too.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.