The Tragic Life Of Abigail Breslin

The most endearing part of Abigail Breslin's "Little Miss Sunshine" character, Olive, is that she desperately wants to win a child beauty pageant, yet, she doesn't conform to the superficial beauty standards of the industry. She walks on stage makeup-free with her long hair in a neat ponytail, in a stark contrast to her fellow glammed-up contestants. But that doesn't mean Olive isn't insecure, highlighted by one particular scene during which her dad informs her that eating ice cream may lead to her becoming "fat."

While her family assures she's beautiful throughout the movie, another moment in which Breslin is seen in front of a mirror sucking in her stomach demonstrates that her character has already begun the long road of dealing with body insecurity. Breslin revealed on the "Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano" podcast in January 2024 that "Little Miss Sunshine" actually made her feel self-conscious in real life.

"I was wearing something to add something to my stomach," the actor remarked, referring to the padding she wore to give her character a slightly larger belly. "I definitely had a moment of deep insecurity when I saw all the other girls in the beauty pageant and was like, 'Am I the ugly one?'"

