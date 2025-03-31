Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Reported Wedding Guests Hint They're Over Their Trump Era
Although it might seem like Jeff Bezos and his future wife Lauren Sanchez have been cozying up to Donald Trump, there have also been a few subtle signs that they're not as fond as the president as they seem. Incidentally, their upcoming wedding might be proof that their Trump phase is coming to an end just as their honeymoon phase is about to begin. The power couple's wedding is going to be a summer event taking place in Venice, Italy, which has hosted several extravagant weddings in the past. Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and others are just a few of the famous names that are expected to attend the star-studded ceremony.
But aside from their celebrity, one notable thread these A-listers have in common is their feelings towards Donald. Winfrey has not only been critical of him in the past, but she actively endorsed his former opponent, Kamala Harris, for president. Likewise, a more candid Longoria has confided that she's terrified of the American people's future under the Trump administration. "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," she said in an interview with Marie Claire.
Barbara Streisand, who's also invited to the Amazon founder's wedding, has also expressed deep concerns about a second Trump term. Meanwhile, Kardashian fell out of Donald's good graces when she endorsed former president Joe Biden, which he viewed as a betrayal. Looking at the confirmed list of celebrity guests so far, Sanchez and Bezos's wedding almost comes across as the two revealing where their true allegiances lie. However, Ivanka Trump is supposed to be at the ceremony as well, ensuring that the gathering won't be entirely anti-MAGA. Unless, of course, Ivanka secretly despises her father's presidency, too.
The real reasons why Jeff Bezos buddied up with Donald Trump, according to sources
Considering everything Jeff Bezos has said about Donald Trump, it's clear he was once just as at odds with "The Apprentice" host as some of his wedding guests. But in a 180 that shocked many, he went from criticizing Donald's professionalism as president to donating $1 million to his inauguration. He's even suppressed an article in The Washington Post that endorsed Kamala Harris for president to, according to Bezos himself, maintain the publication's neutrality. His extreme switch-up is one of the few reasons why he faced backlash over Donald winning the election.
Although only Bezos truly knows what his own motives are, some have tried to explain the Blue Origin owner's change of heart. One source suggested that a legitimate gripe with former president Joe Biden may have pushed Bezos closer to Donald's side. "You want to know why Jeff has changed? It is part practicality driven by fear, mixed with a little opportunism. Jeff got frustrated with what he felt was demonisation of tech by Democrats. It bugged him. Jeff felt like Biden went out of his way to get him and Amazon," the source said in an interview with The Irish Times. Another insider added, "He may not be all in [on Trump], but he's not stupid. It's a matter of preservation."
However, not everyone with close ties to Bezos feels the same way. Another source took issue with the implication that Bezos changed because he was scared of the president. "Jeff doesn't make decisions out of fear or shape his actions to appease anyone. The idea that any move he makes is some calculated attempt to gain favor is not only false, it misunderstands who he is entirely," they said.