Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Reported Wedding Guests Hint They're Over Their Trump Era

Although it might seem like Jeff Bezos and his future wife Lauren Sanchez have been cozying up to Donald Trump, there have also been a few subtle signs that they're not as fond as the president as they seem. Incidentally, their upcoming wedding might be proof that their Trump phase is coming to an end just as their honeymoon phase is about to begin. The power couple's wedding is going to be a summer event taking place in Venice, Italy, which has hosted several extravagant weddings in the past. Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, and others are just a few of the famous names that are expected to attend the star-studded ceremony.

But aside from their celebrity, one notable thread these A-listers have in common is their feelings towards Donald. Winfrey has not only been critical of him in the past, but she actively endorsed his former opponent, Kamala Harris, for president. Likewise, a more candid Longoria has confided that she's terrified of the American people's future under the Trump administration. "They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," she said in an interview with Marie Claire.

Barbara Streisand, who's also invited to the Amazon founder's wedding, has also expressed deep concerns about a second Trump term. Meanwhile, Kardashian fell out of Donald's good graces when she endorsed former president Joe Biden, which he viewed as a betrayal. Looking at the confirmed list of celebrity guests so far, Sanchez and Bezos's wedding almost comes across as the two revealing where their true allegiances lie. However, Ivanka Trump is supposed to be at the ceremony as well, ensuring that the gathering won't be entirely anti-MAGA. Unless, of course, Ivanka secretly despises her father's presidency, too.

