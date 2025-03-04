Signs Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Aren't As Fond Of Trump As They Seem
Donald Trump is building an inner circle of the wealthiest elites, and Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, are the latest additions. Before the 2024 election, Bezos leaned left on many issues. He owned The Washington Post, funded LGBTQ initiatives, and poured more money into Democratic campaigns than Republican ones. But then everything changed around the time an assassination attempt was made on Trump. Bezos praised his bravery and had The Post kill its planned endorsement of Kamala Harris.
When Trump eventually won, the Amazon founder slid a cool million into the inauguration fund and attended the event with Sánchez, seemingly all smiles. Bezos has remained firmly on Trump's side through the DOGE drama and even blocked a "Fire Elon Musk" ad paid for by pro-democracy watchdog group Common Cause from running in The Washington Post. But here's where it gets interesting: Not everyone is convinced that this change of tune is genuine. In fact, there are glaring signs that the Amazon founder and his fiance are just keeping up appearances and grinning through clenched teeth.
Sánchez's recent social media post seemed to respond to Trump's wild claims about DEI
On January 29, 2025, just days after Donald Trump took office, tragedy struck, and a devastating plane crash in Washington, D.C., claimed 67 lives. When Trump addressed the incident at a press conference, he blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for the disaster. He offered no proof of how DEI policies played any role, but the accusation was enough to split the country into two opposing sides. Trump also took to Truth Social on January 31 to share more anti-DEI posts, further riling up controversy. The tragic deaths soon became a political battle amidst claims that an unqualified woman, person of color, or LGBTQ pilot was responsible for the crash — yet another claim for which there was zero proof.
Then, Lauren Sánchez, a trained pilot herself, shared an Instagram Story (obtained via Daily Mail) that was undeniably ridden with hidden meaning. She reposted a video from Professor Scott Galloway about how social media platforms exploit outrage to keep users engaged. For context, Professor Scott Galloway is a pretty vocal Trump critic who's on sour terms with Elon Musk, so the video seemed like a direct assessment of Trump. "They want you to fight. The algorithms love that. More comments, more Nissan ads, more shareholder value," Galloway warned. Given that Trump literally owns Truth Social, Sánchez's repost wasn't just a random share — it was a statement.
Jeff Bezos sued Trump's previous administration
One of the biggest signs that Jeff Bezos will never truly like Donald Trump is the fact that Trump went after three of his most prized businesses. And if there's one thing we know about billionaire rivalries, it's that money-related grudges don't just disappear. In 2019, Bezos took Trump's administration to court, arguing that the president deliberately steered a major government contract away from Amazon Web Services out of spite. This claim was far from baseless, given that Trump had been publicly attacking Bezos for over a year.
In March 2018, Trump accused Amazon of using the "Postal System as their Delivery Boy" and "causing tremendous loss to the U.S." A month later, he took another swing on X, blasting The Washington Post, also owned by Bezos, as "Amazon's chief lobbyist" and a source of "phony headlines." Sure, Bezos's recent tone shift has put Trump's attacks on pause, but he and Lauren Sánchez know better than anyone that loyalty is transactional with Trump. One perceived betrayal, and they could be right back where they started. Needless to say, that's not exactly a good foundation for a true friendship.