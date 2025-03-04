Signs Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos Aren't As Fond Of Trump As They Seem

Donald Trump is building an inner circle of the wealthiest elites, and Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, are the latest additions. Before the 2024 election, Bezos leaned left on many issues. He owned The Washington Post, funded LGBTQ initiatives, and poured more money into Democratic campaigns than Republican ones. But then everything changed around the time an assassination attempt was made on Trump. Bezos praised his bravery and had The Post kill its planned endorsement of Kamala Harris.

When Trump eventually won, the Amazon founder slid a cool million into the inauguration fund and attended the event with Sánchez, seemingly all smiles. Bezos has remained firmly on Trump's side through the DOGE drama and even blocked a "Fire Elon Musk" ad paid for by pro-democracy watchdog group Common Cause from running in The Washington Post. But here's where it gets interesting: Not everyone is convinced that this change of tune is genuine. In fact, there are glaring signs that the Amazon founder and his fiance are just keeping up appearances and grinning through clenched teeth.