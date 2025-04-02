8 Dakota Fanning Looks That Stole The Show In All The Wrong Ways

When Dakota Fanning dressed up in her little pink tutu in the 2003 movie "Uptown Girls," we all did a collective "Awwww" at all her cuteness. She's since grown up (she turned 31 in February 2025, can you believe it?), and her outfits are still causing a fuss, especially when she steps out for big events.

Fanning has been a fixture in Hollywood since she was knee-high to a grasshopper, working as a voice actor for cartoons and as an actor in live-action projects. With the success of her 2024 Netflix mini-series "Ripley," which gave the actor nominations for a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Critics Choice Award, Fanning isn't even close to retiring. All those years walking the red carpet have shown us just how much she's transitioned into a fashionista with a style all her own.

"I like to have [my style] be an ever-evolving thing, but I do think I end up coming back to somewhat of a timeless sort of effortless, classic [look]," Fanning explained to Vogue Australia about her fashion vibe, and the star has for sure had her moments of gorgeous. But she's also had a few misses, leaving us to change our reaction to a disappointed, "Oh. Oh no," just like we did when she popped up at Paris Fashion Week in March 2025 wearing a metallic gold pajama-like set with gold sequins, a gold chain belt, and a rhinestone something at the front of her waist. And we didn't even show you the matching pedal-pusher pants — but we are going to show her other fashion fails.

