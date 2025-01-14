"Friends" launched its main cast members to fame (and fortune) when it made its debut in 1994, and it remains a huge cultural touchstone today thanks to streaming and reruns. One of the most fun things to do when watching "Friends" is highlighting all of the hidden details in each episode. Another enjoyable mission is making note of the many fabulous guest stars — especially those whose careers had yet to blow up. Take the actors on this list, all of whom appeared on "Friends" as children, then went on to become huge stars. Save for Dakota Fanning, none of them had name recognition when they guest-starred on the juggernaut hit series.

"Friends" was on the air for 10 seasons, and no one could have predicted the legacy it would leave behind or the impact it would have across generations. While the show is only one of many notable credits for the stars on our list, many of them have recalled the lasting effect of appearing on "Friends" as children. Some have discussed their positive memories, while others have said they still get recognized for their episode(s) decades later, but none has expressed any negative feelings about being associated with one of the most massive TV shows of all time. Here is a look at some of the famous actors you didn't know starred as kids on "Friends."