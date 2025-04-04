Tragic Details About Eva Longoria

Hot off the premiere season of "Desperate Housewives" in 2004, Eva Longoria began dating French American NBA star Tony Parker. The pair tied the knot in 2007, but ultimately split in 2010 due to "irreconcilable differences," per People. However, rumors began circulating that Parker had been unfaithful during their marriage. At the time, former "Extra" host Mario Lopez told People that Longoria found hundreds of Facebook messages between Parker and the wife of one of his San Antonio Spurs teammates. A source close to Parker later confirmed to TMZ that the teammate was Brent Barry, and that Longoria's husband had been "sexting" Barry's wife, Erin Barry. However, he explicitly noted that they did not have a physical relationship.

Suffice it to say, their 2011 divorce was nothing short of traumatic. So much so that Longoria said she faced major mental health problems. In a 2013 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," the Hollywood star said that the months after her divorce were filled with depression and unhealthy habits. "I was not eating. I was depressed. I was sad. My diet was coffee," Longoria said (via Page Six). "I didn't know I was depressed. I mean, I knew it was a sad moment in my life, but I wouldn't categorize myself as depressed." Longoria eventually went to a doctor, who told her she was completely vitamin deficient. "[The doctor] said it's as if somebody took a straw and sucked everything out of your body," Longoria revealed.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.