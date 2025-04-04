Tragic Details About Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's career timeline might seem unimaginable to those who know just how hard it is to break into show business. Her seamless transition between soaps in her early days — "The Bold and the Beautiful," "General Hospital," "Beverly Hills, 90210" — led her to play the maniacal Isabella Braña on "The Young and the Restless." Of course, Longoria is most known for her role as Gabrielle Solis in "Desperate Housewives," which made her a household name. Longoria has become a multi-hyphenate since her days on Wisteria Lane; she has executive produced countless projects and notably directed the 2023 comedy "Flamin' Hot."
With so many credits to her name, Longoria feels lucky for her success — and there's no sign she's slowing down. "I'm so excited about this new decade," she told Hola! magazine in 2025 after turning 50. "It's a moment to reflect on the beautiful life I've had—and what's still to come." All great moments must be balanced with humbling ones; Longoria knows that firsthand. Fortunately, the actor hasn't dwelled on the turbulent times. Still, the actor has endured a handful of tragedies in her lifetime.
Eva Longoria's post-divorce mental health struggles
Hot off the premiere season of "Desperate Housewives" in 2004, Eva Longoria began dating French American NBA star Tony Parker. The pair tied the knot in 2007, but ultimately split in 2010 due to "irreconcilable differences," per People. However, rumors began circulating that Parker had been unfaithful during their marriage. At the time, former "Extra" host Mario Lopez told People that Longoria found hundreds of Facebook messages between Parker and the wife of one of his San Antonio Spurs teammates. A source close to Parker later confirmed to TMZ that the teammate was Brent Barry, and that Longoria's husband had been "sexting" Barry's wife, Erin Barry. However, he explicitly noted that they did not have a physical relationship.
Suffice it to say, their 2011 divorce was nothing short of traumatic. So much so that Longoria said she faced major mental health problems. In a 2013 appearance on "The Dr. Oz Show," the Hollywood star said that the months after her divorce were filled with depression and unhealthy habits. "I was not eating. I was depressed. I was sad. My diet was coffee," Longoria said (via Page Six). "I didn't know I was depressed. I mean, I knew it was a sad moment in my life, but I wouldn't categorize myself as depressed." Longoria eventually went to a doctor, who told her she was completely vitamin deficient. "[The doctor] said it's as if somebody took a straw and sucked everything out of your body," Longoria revealed.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
The death that made Eva Longoria's labor so hard
In 2018, Eva Longoria welcomed her beautiful baby boy, Santiago, with husband José Báston. While the announcement of Santiago's arrival was filled with nothing but excitement, Longoria's birth story was not a bed of roses. The actor had to say goodbye to her beloved dog Jinxy shortly before going into labor. "Two days before I gave birth I lost my Maltese that I had for 15 years," Longoria revealed on "Lorraine." "It was very hard."
According to the "Dog Days" actor, Báston tried to spare her the details so she wouldn't be as distraught at the end of her pregnancy. "My husband didn't even want to tell me how sick he was because he thought I was going to go into labor," said Longoria. "That's how close my dog and I were. Yeah, it was really hard."
At the time, Longoria posted a heartfelt tribute to her dog on Instagram, saying (via Us Weekly): "So the day I've been dreading happened last night. Jinxy passed away in my arms at the vet. He had a stroke that he just couldn't come back from. He was 15 years old (96 in dog years) and he filled those years with lots of love and laughter." She continued, "He was my baby before this baby in my belly came along. I'm so sad but know that he's out of his suffering. Anyone who knew me, knew Jinxy. He will be missed by many. I love you Jinxy."
The shocking death of Eva Longoria's ex-husband, Tyler Christopher
It was an emotional evening for daytime soap opera fans when, in October 2023, we all learned of the untimely death of "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher. The 50-year-old actor, who struggled with mental health issues and addiction, died in his home from cardiac arrest. His death was preceded by concern for Christopher from many peers, including his ex-wife, Eva Longoria.
Longoria and Christopher met on the set of "General Hospital" and were married from 2002 to 2004. Leading up to the tragedy, Longoria was reportedly concerned for her ex. Just months before his death, Christopher was arrested at an airport and charged with public intoxication. According to a source who spoke to RadarOnline.com, Longoria expressed her worry for Christopher, as she could hardly recognize the person he had become. It's evident that she had a close relationship with Christopher, even after their divorce, because the insider said "she would give Tyler any help he needs, including paying for a trip to rehab." Since the "Days of Our Lives" actor's death, Longoria has not publicly expressed her grief.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).