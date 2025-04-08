Who Is The Actor Behind Yellowstone's Young Beth Dutton And What Does She Look Like In Real Life?
Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit show "Yellowstone" is a television series concerned with time. It's about how the passage of time can affect the land, but it's also about watching the show's characters evolve across time, witnessing how their trials and tribulations have hardened them into brash, brusque, bold people capable of molding the land to their will.
Before the show ended in 2024, viewers came to know and love the many characters who populate Bozeman, Montana. Even if you don't watch, the "Yellowstone" cast looks familiar, including Kevin Costner's John Dutton and his troublesome kids. There's Wes Bentley's Jamie, Dave Annable's ill-fated Lee, and, of course, Kelly Reilly's Beth. Beth is a force of nature, a whirlwind who upends the lives of any character she crosses paths with.
In an effort to show more about who Beth is and why she acts the way she does, "Yellowstone" sometimes shows flashbacks that depict her life as a young girl. In those scenes, Beth was played by Kylie Rogers, a young actor who's been in the industry before she was even a tween. To get into character, Rogers told Schön!, "I just try to hype myself up, like 'Yeah, I'm so confident' and 'I'm this cowgirl.'" Her process has changed a lot over the years, however, as she's gained more experience in entertainment and has grown from a child into an adult actor able to tackle more emotional material. Read on to learn about Kylie Rogers, on "Yellowstone" and in real life.
Kylie Rogers plays Beth Dutton in flashbacks
Throughout multiple seasons of "Yellowstone" and across many years, Kylie Rogers played the younger version of Beth Dutton. The rambunctious daughter of the Dutton family has a tendency to act out, so the series shows in flashbacks how she got that way, for better or worse. In particular, Rogers told ET that she tries to understand how trauma you experience when you're younger shapes you as an older person. "A lot of the emotional and trauma scenes that I have to portray on the show is about just trying to understand where Beth came from, the way she is now as an adult and how she got there as a child," she said. "It's really helpful getting to see Beth as an adult and how these traumas affected her, so then I can accurately sort of act out her reactions as a younger version."
Those flashbacks also show the early days of Beth's rollercoaster of a relationship with Rip, a ranch hand who becomes a much more important character to the family when he's older. Kelly Reilly, the older Beth, told ET that she went to watch the young actors work as they filmed Beth and Rip meeting for the first time. "I really wanted to be there and watch it, witness it," she said. "Kylie ... is so talented. She really embodies this spirit pre-me." Speaking of Reilly, her voice is very different in real life; after all, she's British, and Rogers is American.
She was a child actor who moved to Los Angeles when she was 9
Kylie Rogers remembers a pivotal moment in her childhood. "I was watching TV with my mom and a commercial came on. It was for these glitter shoes that came with lipgloss," she told Rose & Ivy. Admiring the girl in the commercial, she told her mother she wanted to be on television; her mother replied that she'd have to wait until she was older. Rogers waited until she was seven before she called her parents on their pledge, and soon the family was all in. "I did some silly improv class, got a small agent in Texas, and then I branched out to L.A.," she recalled. "For a while, it was back and forth, but when I was nine we fully moved to L.A."
Rogers had the passion for acting early in life, but she didn't necessarily have the technique when she first started out. Speaking with Schön!, she said she initially struggled to understand her characters' motivations. "When I was a kid, I would just try to ... I'd be like, 'Oh, she's sad in this scene,' you know what I mean? But, I wouldn't fully understand why she was sad," Rogers said. That didn't hold her back, and in short order after her family came to Los Angeles, her career began to take off. Her early roles include episodes of "Days of our Lives," "Private Practice," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," and bigger parts soon followed.
Kylie Rogers led the cast of the ABC alien show The Whispers
In 2015, Kylie Rogers landed a network TV role when she was just 11 years old. Rogers played Minx Lawrence in the ABC sci-fi show "The Whispers." Lawrence is a young girl who starts hearing voices and tells her parents that she's communicating with an imaginary friend called "Drill." She's not the only one though; other kids in Washington, D.C., are suddenly communicating with their imaginary friends, too, all of which are also named "Drill." Around the same time, the government becomes aware that there are entities among us, and Minx's parents begin to fear that she's somehow connected to the ongoing invasion.
Young Rogers enjoyed getting to play a character who creeps out the adults; after all, thanks to Drill's help, she develops certain abilities that the adults don't have. She told GiveMeMyRemoteTV, "I think it's really cool kind of being like, you know, like, mysterious on the show ... Really, super sneaky! So, I have a lot of fun playing that character." Unfortunately, the show was canceled after only 13 episodes and did not get renewed for a second season. Luckily, Rogers' career didn't really take a hit, though; after leading her first television show, movie roles alongside major Hollywood actors soon began to follow.
Russell Crowe mentored the young actor on the set of a film
The same year as "The Whispers," Kylie Rogers acted in two films with older, more established actors. She was in "Mojave," a thriller starring Garrett Hedlund and Oscar Isaac, and she played a younger version of Amanda Seyfried in a drama called "Fathers and Daughters."
It was on the latter project that she met Russell Crowe, who played her character's father. Rogers later told Rose & Ivy that she bonded with the Oscar winner on set, recalling, "Russell took me under his wing and was so amazing to me." In fact, he was such a mentor that they still spoke regularly, years later. "He is like another dad to me," Rogers said. "After that I felt like, 'This is serious, I am an actor.' It was an awesome feeling."
The feeling was mutual. Crowe was positively glowing as he discussed his friendship with Rogers in an interview with the Daily Express, telling the outlet that he played games with her to keep her in character. "She's such a sweet girl. I've been throwing some silly stuff at her, because you know, the dad part of you takes over," he said. "She's really focused, so I'm able to sort of read the situation as we go and keep the pretend going."
She starred alongside Jennifer Garner in Miracles from Heaven
In 2016, Kylie Rogers scored her biggest role to date. She starred in "Miracles from Heaven," a film about a young girl who develops an incurable disease. When she falls out of a tree, however, she hits her head just right, fixing her problems. The only answer is that it was a miracle, of course, leading her family to strengthen their faith and to promote the young girl's story around the country.
The film was based on a true story, and Rogers told Salty and Stylish that the actors got to meet the real people that their characters were based on. "They were all so nice and it's cool to know that I'm portraying someone that this actually happened to," she said. She also noted that the meeting helped her get into character, reflecting, "That this happened to someone, it's difficult to process it sometimes, and there's just so much emotion, and I had to get emotional a lot."
Jennifer Garner played her mother — after all, Garner has kids of her own — and it seems the "Alias" star was impressed by her younger co-star's talent. As she sweetly told Bonnie Laufer, "I feel like Kylie's just my colleague, you know? I feel like she's my daughter, I feel like she's my colleague, I feel like she's my buddy, my play pal. So, definitely, that was the biggest perk of the whole movie."
Kylie Rogers starred in a horror movie with Joaquin Phoenix
In 2023, Kylie Rogers appeared in "Beau is Afraid," the third film from "Midsommar" director Ari Aster. She played Toni, a young girl whose parents take in Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) after accidentally hitting him with their car. Toni becomes violently jealous of Beau's place in their household, ultimately committing one of the most shocking acts in a movie full of them.
Rogers told Rose & Ivy that the movie continued her long streak of getting to work with, and learn from, some of the best actors in the business. "It was the best ever," she said, praising the fact that her co-stars also included Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan. "It was my dream movie, my dream cast, and crew. I couldn't be more thankful to work with so many hardworking and purely talented, loving people."
To get into character, Aster had Rogers watch a classically strange film. "Ari suggested that I watch the film 'Blue Velvet' because her character is loosely inspired by Dennis Hopper," she told Schön! "So, that was really exciting because I've never been suggested a movie to watch to get into character and I thought it was such an interesting take on that." Rogers loved having homework, reporting, "It also became one of my favorite movies."
She's a huge fan of KPOP
Even as her career has skyrocketed, it's important to remember that Kylie Rogers was born in 2004. In other words, for most of the time she's been famous, she's just been a normal teenage girl who just happens to star in some of the most talked-about productions around.
Off-screen, for example, Rogers is a huge fan of KPOP. In an appearance on The Story & Craft Podcast, she confessed, "When I was like 13 to like 15, I had a really intense love for KPOP... I was like, a superfan ... No one even knew really what it was in the states when I was a fan of it." Rogers picked up her obsession with Korean pop music when she watched a YouTube video of kids reacting to KPOP music videos, realizing that she really vibed with the song and dance styles of bands like the stunning idols of BTS.
In fact, when she was 13, Rogers got to meet the Korean superstars. "I commented on Charlie Puth's post about BTS, and that's what happened. And because I'm verified, it stuck to the top of the comments section," she recalled, "and then their publicist reached out to me." When she posted a backstage photo on X, formerly Twitter with the "Butter" singers, she wrote, "Thank you for the most amazing night ever!!!!! I'll never forget it!!!!!!"
Kylie Rogers led the cast of Landscape With Invisible Hand
In 2023, Kylie Rogers led the cast of "Landscape With Invisible Hand," a quirky sci-fi movie that imagines a near-future world where aliens orbit the earth and watch humans for entertainment. Rogers played Chloe, a teenage girl who falls in love with Adam (Asante Blackk) and agrees to livestream their relationship to the aliens above. Rogers told Collider that it was the film's subject matter that drew her to the project. "I was mainly excited because aliens, and I love sci-fi," she said. "But I don't know, my previous thoughts were just like, 'I've never seen anything like this in my life,' and I was so excited."
Her audition impressed director Cory Finley, who told the outlet that he was impressed by the young actor's ability to tackle the film's strange sci-fi concepts intuitively. "Kylie has this amazing talent for making it seem as though she's just coming up with these Baroquely-written sentences on her own, and making them sound like the most natural thing in the world," he said to Collider. "She also had an enormous sort of naturalness, and a natural magnetism." The film premiered at Sundance, where it went over very well with critics. As of the time of writing, it sits at 72% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, one of the best scores of Rogers' career.
She worked closely with Kelly Reilly to develop Beth's younger self
Though she'd been appearing as the younger version of Beth on "Yellowstone" on and off for several years, Kylie Rogers was given meatier work to do in the show's fifth season. That meant collaborating closely with her Beth Dutton counterpart, Kelly Reilly, who is seriously stunning in real life. Although they play the same character, Reilly had a strong opinion on how Rogers should portray young Beth. On The Story & Craft Podcast, Rogers detailed their conversations, including Reilly's insistence that Rogers not copy her exactly. "When I was younger, she didn't want me to play 'Beth,'" Rogers recalled. "She wanted me to be the child version of Beth. It wasn't supposed to be ... this sort of, fully formed version of brash harshness."
That all changed with Season 5. "[She's] more brash, and more confident in herself, and more protective of herself," Rogers said of Beth. "It's been really cool to play that character, because I feel like I've actually grown with the character, which is a rare opportunity." Reilly praised her collaborator on Instagram, graciously writing, "I share Beth with the beautiful [Kylie Rogers] ... I know what guts you must have to take on heavy weights that young, and she takes on Beth like a total pro. I can't play the woman without you knowing the girl ... and Kylie does it so perfectly."
Now that Yellowstone's over, Kylie Rogers wants to try 'everything'
After Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" controversy, the show ended in 2024. Creator Taylor Sheridan loves a prequel, like "1883" and "1923" for Paramount+, but it's unclear whether Beth Dutton will ever show up again in the "Yellowstone" universe. In other words, Kylie Rogers found herself looking to the future once the series ended, leaving Young Beth behind as she prepared for the next stage of her career.
"I just want to do everything," she told The Story & Craft Podcast. "I want to try everything... I have so much love for like, every genre of every movie ever." Thanks in part to her time spent playing Beth, Rogers said she's looking forward to playing messy characters. "I like to do more character-driven films, with more realistic, gritty people that maybe are a little more emotionally complex, or just like, maybe a little messed up in some way," she said.
Thanks to her extensive experience in the industry, Rogers now feels capable of tackling those kinds of characters. She told Schön!, "I'm still so passionate about acting and my passion is still just the same as when I was a kid ... In terms of my process, I am now, obviously, more capable of understanding the characters, what they're going through, and the emotions they're feeling. I can understand more in-depth what's going on there and why they're like that." That's a useful skill, of course, and it suggests a bright future ahead for the young and talented actor!