Who Is The Actor Behind Yellowstone's Young Beth Dutton And What Does She Look Like In Real Life?

Taylor Sheridan's mega-hit show "Yellowstone" is a television series concerned with time. It's about how the passage of time can affect the land, but it's also about watching the show's characters evolve across time, witnessing how their trials and tribulations have hardened them into brash, brusque, bold people capable of molding the land to their will.

Before the show ended in 2024, viewers came to know and love the many characters who populate Bozeman, Montana. Even if you don't watch, the "Yellowstone" cast looks familiar, including Kevin Costner's John Dutton and his troublesome kids. There's Wes Bentley's Jamie, Dave Annable's ill-fated Lee, and, of course, Kelly Reilly's Beth. Beth is a force of nature, a whirlwind who upends the lives of any character she crosses paths with.

In an effort to show more about who Beth is and why she acts the way she does, "Yellowstone" sometimes shows flashbacks that depict her life as a young girl. In those scenes, Beth was played by Kylie Rogers, a young actor who's been in the industry before she was even a tween. To get into character, Rogers told Schön!, "I just try to hype myself up, like 'Yeah, I'm so confident' and 'I'm this cowgirl.'" Her process has changed a lot over the years, however, as she's gained more experience in entertainment and has grown from a child into an adult actor able to tackle more emotional material. Read on to learn about Kylie Rogers, on "Yellowstone" and in real life.

