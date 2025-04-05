The Price Of Karoline Leavitt's Wedding Dress To Her Older Husband Is Eyebrow-Raising

Karoline Leavitt may have said yes to the dress without looking at the price tag — and in her case, it turned out to be a bargain. The youngest White House press secretary to ever hold the position took some time off from her busy Donald Trump-filled schedule to show off her wedding day. She uploaded a carousel to Instagram with the caption, "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" The photos included her and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, as they posed, with him wearing a black and white tuxedo and her in a white wedding dress. But among the glam wedding makeup, hair, flower, and photo details that she tagged, we found that her missing dress credit was perhaps the most surprising.

We matched Leavitt's dress to Lara's Finley Sheer Sleeve Wedding Gown which is priced at only $698. And the reason that the less than four-figure wedding dress is raising our eyebrows is because according to Realtor, her enterprising husband Riccio has a net worth of around $6 million. And according to the outlet, he's not too stingy with it, having used his wealth to also bankroll Leavitt's failed campaign for a congressional seat. But who knows, maybe a budget wedding was their vibe, because according to Wedding Wire, couples generally spend around $45k for a reception and ceremony at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club, which Leavitt tagged her photos.

