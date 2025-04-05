The Price Of Karoline Leavitt's Wedding Dress To Her Older Husband Is Eyebrow-Raising
Karoline Leavitt may have said yes to the dress without looking at the price tag — and in her case, it turned out to be a bargain. The youngest White House press secretary to ever hold the position took some time off from her busy Donald Trump-filled schedule to show off her wedding day. She uploaded a carousel to Instagram with the caption, "Finally found some time to post a few of my favorite pictures from one of my favorite days!" The photos included her and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, as they posed, with him wearing a black and white tuxedo and her in a white wedding dress. But among the glam wedding makeup, hair, flower, and photo details that she tagged, we found that her missing dress credit was perhaps the most surprising.
We matched Leavitt's dress to Lara's Finley Sheer Sleeve Wedding Gown which is priced at only $698. And the reason that the less than four-figure wedding dress is raising our eyebrows is because according to Realtor, her enterprising husband Riccio has a net worth of around $6 million. And according to the outlet, he's not too stingy with it, having used his wealth to also bankroll Leavitt's failed campaign for a congressional seat. But who knows, maybe a budget wedding was their vibe, because according to Wedding Wire, couples generally spend around $45k for a reception and ceremony at the Wentworth By The Sea Country Club, which Leavitt tagged her photos.
Leavitt also has an eyebrow-raising age gap with her husband
Perhaps more astonishing than the price of Karoline Leavitt's wedding dress is the number of years between her and husband Nicholas Riccio's age. The 27-year-old Leavitt has a 32 year age gap between herself and 59-year-old Riccio. Leavitt appeared on "The Megyn Kelly Show," and during the interview, Leavitt mentioned that she did have some hesitation about the age difference but said, "I mean it's a very atypical love story but he's incredible." She then told Kelly that the two met when Leavitt was speaking at a restaurant that a mutual friend owned, the two were introduced, and then later fell in love.
Leavitt continued heaping the praise on Riccio, telling Kelly that "He's my greatest supporter. He's my best friend, he's my rock and he's built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success and my career." However, we couldn't help but feel like she may have made a Freudian slip when she then said, "And he's the father of my child, of course. And he's the best dad I could ever ask for." Leavitt surely meant to say that Riccio was the best dad that she could ever ask for for their child, but with the age difference and mix up in mind, we can't help but wonder who had the final word on the wedding dress price tag.