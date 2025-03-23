Karoline Leavitt's Wedding Day Glam Confirms What We Suspected About Her Makeup

Not surprisingly, many of the women President Donald Trump has appointed to his new cabinet are classically attractive. (He used to own the Miss Universe Pageant, remember.) Among them is his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, a former intern during his first administration. Leavitt has undergone a glamorous transformation since that time, but a comparison of her look before and after hopping on the Trump Train shows that in doing so, she has also fallen victim to the phenomenon known online as "Republican makeup." This, according to Gen Z TikTok creator @facecarding, involves "clumpy mascara, cakey-a** foundation that's always way too orange, and really bad half-lined lips," to name just a few sins.

Defying their huge age gap, Leavitt and Nicholas Riggio married in January 2025 at the Wentworth By the Sea resort hotel in New Hampshire, and Leavitt turned to the professionals to prep her look for the big day. Local makeup artist Sarah Alecia did the honors, posting the before-and-after video on Instagram. "It was an honor to be a part of it and glam your beautiful face," she wrote. And so she did: evening out the bride's skin tone, making her eyes pop with out-to-there lashes and metallic shadow, and creating a luscious lip with a nice shade of mauve. It was still a Republican-y makeover — the blush could have been subtler and the foundation paler — but Leavitt looked glowing nonetheless. And she definitely looked polished on her way down the aisle.

Sadly, Leavitt has since returned to her overly contoured, poorly lip-lined ways. If she wants to project a better image and break free of the trend, she may have to resort to the "You're fired" tactic her boss is famous for using.