Lauren Boebert's Pic In Failed Restaurant Proves Disaster Denim Has Always Been Her Go To Look

As seen in the above photo from 2018, Lauren Boebert proudly posed in the dining area wearing her holstered gun on her hip and jeans with holes in a most interesting spot: The rear right pocket. The Colorado congresswoman is among the MAGA women who have tried and failed to nail cowgirl chic by pairing traditional Western gear with too-citified details such as leather leggings and little black dresses. When she's not wearing a Trump-themed baseball cap, Boebert often dons a cowboy hat at political rallies or other events that call for a tough all-American image. Unfortunately, the messaging doesn't work.

Having never worked on a ranch or farm — she dropped out of high school after becoming pregnant and took a job at McDonald's to pay the bills — Boebert seems more performative than genuinely Western. Someone who's representing a state that takes great pride in its ranching culture should know better than to appropriate the look, especially if she's not actually in a location where one would need the protection of a sturdy Stetson.

As for her preferred jeans, they too could use a bit of an overhaul. While certain fashion insiders predict that the skinny jean will make a big comeback in 2025, others insist the style is ancient history, especially among Gen Zers. And Boebert's distressed denim is, well, distressing. A little fraying on the cuffs, sure; a judiciously cut hole on the knee, maybe, but random rips in odd areas are totally out. There are plenty of looser-fit jean styles that are both figure-flattering and work-worthy. Maybe the politician can bring one of her teen sons along with her as a consultant on her next shopping trip?

