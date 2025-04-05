Lauren Boebert's Pic In Failed Restaurant Proves Disaster Denim Has Always Been Her Go To Look
Finding your personal style can be a tricky business, but once you know what works, you generally stick with it. Alas, Lauren Boebert's many fashion fails over the years prove that she's still trying to find a look that's both professional and attractive. When the Colorado congresswoman is on Capitol Hill, she relies on blazers and sheath dresses, but they're often too short and tight to be fully effective. Among her constituents, Boebert pulls out her most outdated fashion trend: Skinny jeans, either in a dark wash or distressed. The denim seems to say, "I'm a regular person just like you," while the circulation-restricting fit asks, "Who says a grandma can't be hot?!" The divisive politician typically pairs the pants with heels or cowboy boots, depending on the occasion.
Boebert's penchant for this particular look is nothing new. Years before entering the political arena, she donned dungarees in Shooters Grill, the restaurant that the Colorado congresswoman owned with her then-husband. Located in appropriately-named Rifle, Colorado, the eatery was more memorable for its policy than its food since open carry of firearms was the norm for both customers and staff. The Boeberts shuttered the restaurant in 2022. On X, formerly known as Twitter, they explained their lease hadn't been renewed. But the representative continues to carry on the Shooters spirit with her wardrobe.
Lauren Boebert could use a denim upgrade
As seen in the above photo from 2018, Lauren Boebert proudly posed in the dining area wearing her holstered gun on her hip and jeans with holes in a most interesting spot: The rear right pocket. The Colorado congresswoman is among the MAGA women who have tried and failed to nail cowgirl chic by pairing traditional Western gear with too-citified details such as leather leggings and little black dresses. When she's not wearing a Trump-themed baseball cap, Boebert often dons a cowboy hat at political rallies or other events that call for a tough all-American image. Unfortunately, the messaging doesn't work.
Having never worked on a ranch or farm — she dropped out of high school after becoming pregnant and took a job at McDonald's to pay the bills — Boebert seems more performative than genuinely Western. Someone who's representing a state that takes great pride in its ranching culture should know better than to appropriate the look, especially if she's not actually in a location where one would need the protection of a sturdy Stetson.
As for her preferred jeans, they too could use a bit of an overhaul. While certain fashion insiders predict that the skinny jean will make a big comeback in 2025, others insist the style is ancient history, especially among Gen Zers. And Boebert's distressed denim is, well, distressing. A little fraying on the cuffs, sure; a judiciously cut hole on the knee, maybe, but random rips in odd areas are totally out. There are plenty of looser-fit jean styles that are both figure-flattering and work-worthy. Maybe the politician can bring one of her teen sons along with her as a consultant on her next shopping trip?