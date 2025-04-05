Whatever Happened To David Beckham's Alleged Affair Partner, Rebecca Loos?
The year 2004 saw the emergence of shocking affair rumors that almost tore soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham apart. Rebecca Loos, a model and TV personality whom David had hired as his personal assistant the year prior, claimed that she had carried on a four-month affair with the married pro athlete while under his employ. But now that more than 20 years have passed and all the dust has seemingly settled, you may be wondering: Whatever happened to David Beckham's alleged affair partner?
In the immediate aftermath of Loos going public with her story, David strongly denied that anything untoward had taken place between the two. The model, meanwhile, saw a major increase in notoriety throughout the 2000s, making numerous television appearances along the way to share her story. These high-profile engagements started to slow down around the turn of the 2010s as people moved on to other salacious rumors. More recently, Loos appears to have settled into a more low-key career as a professional yoga instructor.
On her official website, the former TV personality explains that she began focusing on getting more in tune with nature after moving to Norway in 2009. The Beckhams have also come out on the other side too, celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in 2024. Their 2023 Netflix docuseries "Beckham" hints at the troubles in their marriage 20 years prior. However, David and Victoria refrain from directly discussing the scandal, and never mention her by name — which David Beckham's alleged mistress was not happy about.
Rebecca Loos has doubled down on her claims of an affair with David Beckham
Like David and Victoria Beckham themselves, Rebecca Loos mostly seems to have moved on from the scandal surrounding her and the soccer star. In addition to forging a new career path, Loos is also now a happily settled wife and mother herself. However, the former model has made it clear that she isn't going to stand for being called a liar. That, Loos said, is part of the reason she took issue with Netflix's "Beckham." Rather than tackling the alleged affair itself, the docuseries mostly focused on the media backlash David faced because of it, and the toll it took on him. "He is portraying himself as the victim, and he's making me look like a liar," the yoga teacher pointed out to the Daily Mail in 2023.
On that note, Loos has certainly had a lot to say about the affair drama in the years since, culminating in March 2025 when she sat down for a wide-ranging interview with "60 Minutes Australia." The former TV personality once again asserted that she had told nothing but the truth since coming out with her story. "In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them. [...] I never lied about a single thing," Loos reasoned, adding, "Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth." As of this writing, the Beckhams have not issued a public response.