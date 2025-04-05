You Never See Royals Wearing Seatbelts. Here's Why

Much like most of the United States, the United Kingdom generally requires all motorists and passengers to wear seatbelts, except in specific situations. In fact, being caught while not wearing a seatbelt in the U.K. can get you fined up to £500 GBP (about $647 USD at the time of writing). Of course, however, there are laws the royal family doesn't actually have to follow — including certain traffic laws. For example, cars royals are riding in (but not driving) are legally allowed to break the speed limit, and the reigning monarch is able to drive without a license. Not only that, but if you've ever seen members of the royal family riding in the back of a car, you may have noticed that they almost never wear seatbelts. But why is that, exactly?

Advertisement

After all, even if the royals aren't legally required to wear seatbelts, it still seems like it'd be a good idea, right? According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, buckling up makes one half as likely to suffer fatal injuries in a car crash than someone who wasn't wearing their seatbelt. Still, for the royals, there are other considerations their handlers have to keep in mind regarding their safety and security when traveling by car. Given the royal family's notorious dress code, though, it should also come as no surprise that aesthetics sometimes play a role in the monarchy's automotive idiosyncrasies as well. With all that being said, here's why you almost never see royals waring seatbelts.

Advertisement