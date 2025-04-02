Ivanka Trump Risks Major Fashion Faux Pas In Bizarre Girls' Night Out Ensemble

Over the years, some of Ivanka Trump's outfits have meant more than we realized. So, what's the meaning behind this particular dress? We have a feeling it was meant to say something along the lines of: I'm just a carefree influencer enjoying a girls' night out, and I do not take responsibility for my dad's actions. It seems that Ivanka's exit from the political world is permanent. She hasn't spoken up much since her dad took office again, and she has been consistently posting non-political, influencer-esque content on social media. Unfortunately for Ivanka, it doesn't seem that her apparent attempts to distance herself from her controversial family are proving successful.

The comment sections on her posts are regularly flooded with folks complaining about Donald Trump and calling Ivanka out for looking the other way. On one recent Instagram post about her young son, one commenter wrote, "How awesome to be immune to what is happening in this country and enjoy your children. I am scared everyday for the future of my children." Another asked, "Are you going to do something to try to help us? Are you going to speak up? History is going to remember you very poorly for staying silent during this time." Evidently, while Ivanka may be trying to make a name for herself on social media that is separate from her father, sharing the "Trump" name is something that will likely always stir up controversy.

