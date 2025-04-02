Ivanka Trump Risks Major Fashion Faux Pas In Bizarre Girls' Night Out Ensemble
Ivanka Trump's fashion brand once went from success to mess in a few short years, and by the looks of her latest ensemble, it seems that her own wardrobe is on a similar trajectory. Amidst the chaos surrounding her dad, Donald Trump's, second presidency, Ivanka is maintaining her new persona. She's posting on Instagram as if the government is the furthest thing from her mind. While her recent post may be aiming for easy breezy and unbothered vibes, the vibes of her outfit are something closer to a potential disaster waiting to happen.
On April 1, Ivanka posted two photos of herself to Instagram with the caption, "Golden hour vibes before girls' night." In the photos, Ivanka sported a dress in a wild print with electric blue trimming circling the waist and skirt. Yet, her nearness to a wardrobe malfunction was perhaps even wilder. The dress' low-cut neckline was certainly cause for concern, but Ivanka has the money for the highest-end fashion tape on the market. Money, of course, can't buy good taste, however, and between the garish pattern and the bizarre fringe, this dress was a fashion fail.
Ivanka Trump's pivot to non-political influencer may not be working
Over the years, some of Ivanka Trump's outfits have meant more than we realized. So, what's the meaning behind this particular dress? We have a feeling it was meant to say something along the lines of: I'm just a carefree influencer enjoying a girls' night out, and I do not take responsibility for my dad's actions. It seems that Ivanka's exit from the political world is permanent. She hasn't spoken up much since her dad took office again, and she has been consistently posting non-political, influencer-esque content on social media. Unfortunately for Ivanka, it doesn't seem that her apparent attempts to distance herself from her controversial family are proving successful.
The comment sections on her posts are regularly flooded with folks complaining about Donald Trump and calling Ivanka out for looking the other way. On one recent Instagram post about her young son, one commenter wrote, "How awesome to be immune to what is happening in this country and enjoy your children. I am scared everyday for the future of my children." Another asked, "Are you going to do something to try to help us? Are you going to speak up? History is going to remember you very poorly for staying silent during this time." Evidently, while Ivanka may be trying to make a name for herself on social media that is separate from her father, sharing the "Trump" name is something that will likely always stir up controversy.