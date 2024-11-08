Ivanka Trump Outfits That Meant More Than We Realized

Donald Trump's oldest daughter Ivanka Trump is set to be a first daughter once again. She was active in her father's presidency the first time around, but we don't expect the same for his second presidency. In a 2022 statement, she said "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," per Fox News.

Now, the former model has pivoted to being active on social media and quiet on the topic of her dad. Through her many phases and career changes, though, Ivanka has been consistent in her love of fashion. Sometimes, her clothing choices speak in ways that she doesn't.

Ivanka has always been deliberate about how she dresses, and it's clear that she focuses on looking good and expressing herself through what she wears. However, some of her outfits over the years may have had special meaning. Consequently, focusing on what she chooses to wear may give more insight into what's going on behind the scenes. There are five outfits, in particular, that may have had a hidden agenda or a special message.

