Val Kilmer's Last Instagram Video Will Leave You In Nostalgic Tears

Val Kilmer took being "Batman Forever" quite literally, as he donned the Caped Crusader's mask for his Instagram audience. "It's been a while," he joked as he put the mask on over his head. It's a heart-warming video and one die-hard Batman fans will find bittersweet. Kilmer stared down the camera like the Dark Knight once stared down his enemies. The video then showed a painting of Batman — while the video did not mention if Kilmer created that piece, Kilmer did become quite the skilled artist in his later years.

Advertisement

While that Batman video was from February 23, Kilmer's final post on Instagram was shared about a month later. It was of a painting he did that was for sale. "It's got that late-night glow. Cool tones with a low burn, like when the campfire cools down but you're still wide awake," he captioned. He also linked out to his website, which had sold out of his artwork at the time of this writing but did feature some merch, including an exclusive Doc Holliday hat like the one he wore in the 1993 movie "Tombstone." While it's not the exact hat he wore in the film, the website notes, "The distinctive 'Doc Holliday' front curl cannot be duplicated and reflects the actual hat worn by Val Kilmer in the film 'Tombstone.'" Fans can buy it for nearly $900.

Advertisement