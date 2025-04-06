Why One Of Brittany Mahomes' Tattoos Sparked Questions About Her Romance With Patrick
Brittany Mahomes' foot tattoo once had social media commentators divided. The ink's design is fairly simple since it only features a heart with an infinity sign. While the obvious answer is that the tattoo likely stands as a testament to Brittany's eternal love for her Kansas City Chiefs star husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their kids, some people decided to go the extra mile to find a deeper meaning. One commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the tattoo was nearly identical to the symbol used for polyamory and left everyone to question if the couple were in an open relationship.
The commentator even tried to make the prospect of them having a polyamorous relationship seem more plausible by using a quote from Brittany's April 2023 Instagram Q&A session, where she called women out for vying for her husband's attention. According to E! News, Brittany wrote, " ... I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed," she continued. "But I am now to a point where I could care less!" However, the X post featured a misquote since they wrote that the Kansas City Chiefs WAG had "learned to embrace [the female attention]."
Meanwhile, a satirical account joked that Brittany and Patrick were following in Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry's footsteps and entering an open marriage, a long-standing rumor that the basketballer's wife has dispelled. While some commentators took the rumors of an open relationship for the Mahomes couple seriously, others took a practical approach and believed that the symbol likely represented forever love. Likewise, a Redditor pointed out that Brittany was probably unaware that her tat was also the symbol of polyamory.
Brittany Mahomes' tattoos represent the most important things in her life
Although Brittany Mahomes hasn't commented on the meaning of her controversial tattoo, it's safe to assume that it represents her love for Patrick Mahomes and their three kids since she has another tat that serves the same purpose. During her April 2023 Instagram Q&A, Brittany said she had four tattoos. She also shared her newest wrist tattoo from the time, which featured the names and birth dates of her and Patrick's expressive son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, and their daughter, Sterling Skye.
In contrast, one of Brittany's older tattoos rests around her rib cage and features a heartbeat transforming into a heart. The ink also appears to have the words "Faith," "Hope," and "Love" written underneath it. Although it's unclear when she got the body art, it was on full display in her 2022 honeymoon pictures. However, it may be hard for some to notice the tattoo in the snapshots because Brittany's unrecognizable look from before her rumored plastic surgery steals the spotlight.
Back in 2019, Brittany took to X to share that she had a dog's paw tattooed around her wrist as a tribute to her fur babies. Given all this, it's safe to say that although there are plenty of strange things about Brittany and Patrick's relationship that everyone ignores, her infinity symbol heart tattoo isn't one of them. In fact, even her NFL-playing beau has similar ink that honors their life together. One of his calves features a tattoo of Sterling's hands and feet. The red rose underneath it possibly symbolizes his love for Brittany and his family as a whole.