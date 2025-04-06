Why One Of Brittany Mahomes' Tattoos Sparked Questions About Her Romance With Patrick

Brittany Mahomes' foot tattoo once had social media commentators divided. The ink's design is fairly simple since it only features a heart with an infinity sign. While the obvious answer is that the tattoo likely stands as a testament to Brittany's eternal love for her Kansas City Chiefs star husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their kids, some people decided to go the extra mile to find a deeper meaning. One commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out that the tattoo was nearly identical to the symbol used for polyamory and left everyone to question if the couple were in an open relationship.

The commentator even tried to make the prospect of them having a polyamorous relationship seem more plausible by using a quote from Brittany's April 2023 Instagram Q&A session, where she called women out for vying for her husband's attention. According to E! News, Brittany wrote, " ... I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed," she continued. "But I am now to a point where I could care less!" However, the X post featured a misquote since they wrote that the Kansas City Chiefs WAG had "learned to embrace [the female attention]."

Looks like Patrick Mahomes has been taking advice from Steph 😭 pic.twitter.com/zvdgo4sbot — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, a satirical account joked that Brittany and Patrick were following in Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry's footsteps and entering an open marriage, a long-standing rumor that the basketballer's wife has dispelled. While some commentators took the rumors of an open relationship for the Mahomes couple seriously, others took a practical approach and believed that the symbol likely represented forever love. Likewise, a Redditor pointed out that Brittany was probably unaware that her tat was also the symbol of polyamory.