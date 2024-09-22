Brittany Mahomes Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

For years, speculation has swirled about whether Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has turned to plastic surgery to refine her appearance. Amid rumors of various enhancements, the NFL WAG owned up to just one cosmetic procedure — lip fillers, which Brittany candidly discussed during a 2023 Instagram Q&A with her fans. In addition, she has also faced claims of getting breast implants after giving birth to her first child with Patrick in 2021. While addressing these rumors, the Texas native wrote in an Instagram post: "Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand."

Advertisement

Looking back at her old social media posts, it's easy to see why some people might assume that the outspoken WAG has had cosmetic work done on her face and body. For instance, she looked nearly unrecognizable in this 2014 Instagram selfie without her lip fillers and straight white teeth (possibly the result of veneers).

Moreover, there's also the below pic of Brittany from 2015, which displays what she looked like before her rumored plastic surgery work. "Just living," the expectant mom, who announced her third pregnancy in July 2024, wrote alongside a glamorous shot of her wearing a full face of makeup.

While sharing snaps from her spicy Sports Illustrated photoshoot in August 2024, Brittany not only faced scrutiny over her alleged heavy cosmetic surgery use but was also accused of editing her pics using Photoshop. "How much of this is your natural body? Not surgically enhanced!" one Instagram user inquired. Another commented, "Man if I had personal chefs and nannies and fake boobs I'd be hot too lmao," while a third quipped, "Holy Photoshop!" But Brittany insists she's all natural.

Advertisement