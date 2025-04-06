Donald Trump's Forgotten Girlfriend Reportedly Had Shady Ties To Jeffrey Epstein
There's a well-documented history between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, and Celina Midelfart can be added to those deep connections. Reportedly both the president and the accused pedophile dated the Norwegian beauty in the 1990s. She was even the real reason Melania Trump refused to give Donald her number when they initially met — because he was on a date with Midelfart when the real estate mogul tried to pass along his digits to his future wife.
Midelfart later said that she ran in the same circles as the two men. When she was a college student –- she studied at the London School of Economics before pursuing a business degree at New York University — she posed with Epstein at a reception in honor of crooner Tony Bennett, held at none other than Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate. The photo (above right) was taken in March 1995, when Midelfart had just turned 22 and financier Epstein was 44, 20 years her senior and nearly twice her age. Three years later in 1998 she posed with boyfriend Donald Trump at a ball in New York City.
Who is Celina Midelfart?
So who is this ex-girlfriend of Donald Trump's that also had ties to Jeffrey Epstein? Celina Midelfart comes from a prominent, mega-rich Norwegian family that made its fortune in the cosmetics industry. Trump and Epstein weren't the only famous faces she dated in her youth. She was tied to British musician Robbie Williams and also Haakon, the Crown Prince of Norway. The business woman now heads her own finance company and dabbles in the oil industry, alongside her husband, Tor Olav Troim. The pair, married in 2010, live in London and share one son together, born 2011.
Midelfart's name was brought up in the 2021 trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, co-conspirator to convicted sexual assaulter Epstein. Evidence was given that Midelfart was one of Epstein's girlfriends in the '90s and had taken 13 flights on his private plane, dubbed 'the Lolita Express.' The Norwegian beauty denied the claims, however. Like the long list of prominent names that want to distance themselves from Epstein, Midelfart didn't want to entwine herself in the tragic Epstein legacy. She has, however, shown enthusiasm when it comes to former flame Trump. When asked about his run for president in 2016, she said she was watching with "excitement and wonder" (per Daily Mail).