Donald Trump's Forgotten Girlfriend Reportedly Had Shady Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

There's a well-documented history between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, and Celina Midelfart can be added to those deep connections. Reportedly both the president and the accused pedophile dated the Norwegian beauty in the 1990s. She was even the real reason Melania Trump refused to give Donald her number when they initially met — because he was on a date with Midelfart when the real estate mogul tried to pass along his digits to his future wife.

Midelfart later said that she ran in the same circles as the two men. When she was a college student –- she studied at the London School of Economics before pursuing a business degree at New York University — she posed with Epstein at a reception in honor of crooner Tony Bennett, held at none other than Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate. The photo (above right) was taken in March 1995, when Midelfart had just turned 22 and financier Epstein was 44, 20 years her senior and nearly twice her age. Three years later in 1998 she posed with boyfriend Donald Trump at a ball in New York City.