The Epstein List: How Some Of The Most Prominent Names Listed Have Responded

The following article mentions sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

Once an esteemed figure who moved in high circles and hobnobbed with some of the most powerful people on the planet, Jeffrey Epstein was no stranger to mingling with politicians, royals, and celebrities alike. Some of his past connections, however, are having a hard time shaking their former association with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender. Even though Epstein died in prison before his sex trafficking trial, the verdict — in the minds of the public, at least — is that he was guilty as sin. His associate, lover, and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking ring, which involved several minors, further cementing the public's opinion of Epstein's crimes.

It might be safe to assume that those who enjoyed Epstein's company (and trips to his private island) now wish they'd never met him, even more so when a federal judge ruled that the documents in the Epstein case would be made public in January 2024. These documents list more than 100 people who were connected to or associated with the sex offender. Needless to say, for many prominent people in high society, 2024 didn't exactly kick off on a high note. Three days in, the documents were released, and many of those listed were forced to respond publicly to try and salvage their image.