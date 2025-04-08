Joe From Modern Family Is Nearly Unrecognizable Now

The kids of "Modern Family" have grown up in front of our eyes. Ariel Winter has totally transformed since saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy in 2020, after playing her for 11 seasons. The same goes for Rico Rodriguez, who is practically unrecognizable since his "Modern Family" days. And while we remember Lily Tucker-Pritchett (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) for starting her role at a surprisingly young age, she wasn't the only one. Jeremy Maguire, who played Joe Pritchett — the son of Gloria Delgado and Jay Pritchett — was only 4 years old when he joined the cast "Modern Family."

Since the show's ending, Maguire has grown up quite a bit. Now a teenager, the actor looks nothing like the baby of the family he portrayed on TV. While attending the October 2024 world premiere of "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Maguire posed next to his "Modern Family" co-star Rodriguez, which he later posted on Instagram. "Bros reunited," Maguire wrote in the caption — a nod to their characters, who were half-siblings on the sitcom.

Maguire looked effortlessly cool in a navy button-down and black pants, which he paired with a clean pair of white sneakers. Rodriguez, smiling next to him, donned a similar outfit, prompting Maguire to end his caption with: "Might as well be twins."

