Strange Things About Kieran Culkin And Jazz Charton's Relationship

At the 97th Academy Awards, actor Kieran Culkin caused a bit of a stir online when he accepted the Oscar for best supporting actor for his celebrated role in "A Real Pain." During Culkin's acceptance speech, he asked his wife, Jazz Charton, for more children, apparently following up on a deal they made in jest some time prior. "She turned to me — I swear to God this happened, it was over a year ago — she said, 'I will give you four [kids] when you win an Oscar.' [...] And I have not brought it up once until just now," the actor quipped, adding, "Let's get cracking on those kids. What do you say?"

On the surface, it seems like an inside joke between a husband and wife that was made public in a rather humorous manner. But if you looked on social media during and after the Oscars, you'll know that people definitely had thoughts. Some felt it was adorable, while others found it weird and maybe even a little sexist, and some landed in the middle, reasoning that it was kind of tacky but ultimately harmless. At any rate, the routine landed well with his target audience, as Charton — with whom Culkin already shares two kids — could be seen laughing from the audience. She even played along in a post shared on Instagram after the show. Still, it got us wondering about some of the other aspects of Culkin and Charton's relationship that come off as slightly weird.

