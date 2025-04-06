Whoopi Goldberg's Most Tragic Outfit Makes Her 2025 Oscar Ensemble Look Like A Win

Whoopi Goldberg made a weak attempt at flaunting her new figure at the 2025 Oscars in a metallic Christian Siriano ball gown. With the exaggerated shoulders, voluminous skirt, and fabric as reflective as a road sign, the look certainly wasn't Goldberg's best, but we can't say it's the worst.

In 1993, Goldberg stepped out onto the Oscars red carpet and turned heads with one of her most interesting looks ever. Straight out of a "Hocus Pocus" film, the TV personality donned a green jumpsuit with purple embellishments, an overlaying bolero jacket, and an open-front skirt that featured bolder shades of purple and green. To finish off the look, Goldberg accessorized with color-coordinated kitten heels and statement earrings. The look was met with scathing reviews, which transformed the way the "Sister Act" star approached red carpet looks.

"It hurt my feelings, I'm not going to lie. It hurt my feelings," she told Page Six in October 2023. "It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you'd think, 'Do I really look that ridiculous?'" She went on to explain how Lucille Ball (star of "I Love Lucy") was her inspiration behind the bold outfit, as Goldberg admired Ball's outfits and wanted to try something similar out herself. As for whether she regretted the highly criticized look, she did not, and it's safe to say old habits die hard after 2025's awards show.