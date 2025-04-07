Alina Habba's Pinstripe Suit Is Straight Out Of Tim Burton's Playbook

Alina Habba is part of the large cast of eccentric characters with whom President Donald Trump surrounds himself. Habba is an attorney for Trump and attended the hearings held in New York during his 2024 criminal hush money trial that involved adult movie actor Stormy Daniels. But when Habba appeared at the courthouse, she pulled focus from the case to her strange ensemble. She was seen wearing a rather ... animated outfit.

Habba donned a navy blue suit with thin vertical stripes running down the garment, and the look was giving Beetlejuice — it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jack Skellington or Edward Scissorhands wearing similar attire. The heavy Tim Burton vibes definitely made Habba look more cartoony than court-appropriate.

Of course, it wouldn't be surprising if the lawyer purposefully wore the head-turning blazer and matching pants to distract from the crimes of which President Trump was accused (and later convicted). She kept the rest of her look minimal as she went with subtle makeup and a simple straight hairstyle. Habba ditched the tacky MAGA accessories and wore a barely noticeable pair of earrings as her sole jewelry for the day.

