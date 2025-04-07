Alina Habba's Pinstripe Suit Is Straight Out Of Tim Burton's Playbook
Alina Habba is part of the large cast of eccentric characters with whom President Donald Trump surrounds himself. Habba is an attorney for Trump and attended the hearings held in New York during his 2024 criminal hush money trial that involved adult movie actor Stormy Daniels. But when Habba appeared at the courthouse, she pulled focus from the case to her strange ensemble. She was seen wearing a rather ... animated outfit.
Habba donned a navy blue suit with thin vertical stripes running down the garment, and the look was giving Beetlejuice — it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jack Skellington or Edward Scissorhands wearing similar attire. The heavy Tim Burton vibes definitely made Habba look more cartoony than court-appropriate.
Of course, it wouldn't be surprising if the lawyer purposefully wore the head-turning blazer and matching pants to distract from the crimes of which President Trump was accused (and later convicted). She kept the rest of her look minimal as she went with subtle makeup and a simple straight hairstyle. Habba ditched the tacky MAGA accessories and wore a barely noticeable pair of earrings as her sole jewelry for the day.
Alina Habba's style has a history of mistakes
The Tim Burton-esque suit isn't the only controversial outfit Alina Habba has worn. When it comes to fashion, Habba has been known to completely miss the mark in lots of ways. When Habba gets it wrong, it's totally amiss from head to toe. She's had a number of fashion faux pas where so much was going on that it's hard to know where to start.
Remember her top-to-bottom fashion fail at her D.C. Girls Day? During a photo op with her friends Siggy Flicker and Vicki Rocco, Habba combined several looks at once — and none of them go together. Her friends each chose a thick, warm jacket to wear, and Habba opted for a striped jacket that looked more like a weighted blanket than a coat. She paired the jacket with black leather pants and black and white flats. Her friends understood the assignment of wearing black boots, while Habba looked like a confused little kid who wanted to wear her favorite Mary Janes in freezing weather.