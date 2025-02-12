Alina Habba's Top-To-Bottom Fashion Fail Sours Her D.C Girls Day

It seems Alina Habba is settling into her new hometown of Washington, D.C. quite nicely. Ever since pivoting from being Donald Trump's worst lawyer to her flashy new role as Counselor to the President, Habba has made some major life changes. After being spokesperson and senior advisor for Trump, the embattled attorney has endured some awkward Fox News moments amidst getting acclimated to her role within the administration. However, as much as she may have her work cut out for her, Habba seems to want to keep the party going. Her desire to continue celebrating her new gig, as well as the success of Trump's presidential campaig,n led to Habba and some of her close friends having a D.C. girls day. The only thing that could ruin it was Habba's outfit that completely missed the mark.

Seen posing in an Instagram snap alongside besties Siggy Flicker and Vicki Rocco, Habba looks outclassed by all of them. Compared to the elegance of the outerwear of friends Flicker and Rocco, Habba's fluffy white jacket looks cheaply made and distracting. With obvious seams, we're not sure whether Habba's coat wants to be fur or a down puffer. Plus, Habba's leather-ish black pants look both uncomfortable and tacky, especially when paired with black-and-white flats. Her look was simply all over the place. However, having her famous friends in town has people wondering just what these women were up to in D.C.