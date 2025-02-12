Alina Habba's Top-To-Bottom Fashion Fail Sours Her D.C Girls Day
It seems Alina Habba is settling into her new hometown of Washington, D.C. quite nicely. Ever since pivoting from being Donald Trump's worst lawyer to her flashy new role as Counselor to the President, Habba has made some major life changes. After being spokesperson and senior advisor for Trump, the embattled attorney has endured some awkward Fox News moments amidst getting acclimated to her role within the administration. However, as much as she may have her work cut out for her, Habba seems to want to keep the party going. Her desire to continue celebrating her new gig, as well as the success of Trump's presidential campaig,n led to Habba and some of her close friends having a D.C. girls day. The only thing that could ruin it was Habba's outfit that completely missed the mark.
Seen posing in an Instagram snap alongside besties Siggy Flicker and Vicki Rocco, Habba looks outclassed by all of them. Compared to the elegance of the outerwear of friends Flicker and Rocco, Habba's fluffy white jacket looks cheaply made and distracting. With obvious seams, we're not sure whether Habba's coat wants to be fur or a down puffer. Plus, Habba's leather-ish black pants look both uncomfortable and tacky, especially when paired with black-and-white flats. Her look was simply all over the place. However, having her famous friends in town has people wondering just what these women were up to in D.C.
Alina Habba and Siggy Flicker channel their inner Real Housewives
There's a long history of friendship between Alina Habba and Siggy Flicker, most of it revolving around their shared politics. With Flicker's penchant for wanting to be seen with President Donald Trump, no matter how awkward she makes things, it could be that seeing Habba was just an excuse to tee up another photo-op. However, the celebrity matchmaker could possibly have additional ulterior motives. As a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum, Flicker is known for seeking the spotlight — hence why her appearance at Habba's side got the rumor mill churning about a possible return to reality television.
Flicker was on "RHONJ" for two seasons, leaving in a huff after the well-produced bad blood just became too much for her. Now that Flicker has a friend in the D.C. area, perhaps she's scheming to get the "Real Housewives of D.C." resurrected from the TV grave. Several commenters on Habba's Instagram post suggest there would be enough fodder to keep the masses entertained. One person wrote, "Old DC just got glammed up!" while another admitted, "Glad SIGGY graduated from those old, saggy, fake housewives; none of whom could keep a man to save their life." Perhaps there's enough here for "RHODC" to return to network, even if Kimberly Guilfoyle won't be around to participate.