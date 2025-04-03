Lara Trump Tries To Combine Cowgirl Chic With Go-To MAGA Style (& It's A Hot Mess)

Let's play a game: everybody say "Yeehaw!" whenever another MAGA woman tries and fails to nail cowgirl chic. Well, it looks like we'll be "yeehaw"ing 'til the cows come home because it doesn't seem that this unfortunate trend is going anywhere. Lara Trump is the latest member of Donald Trump's inner circle to try to make cowgirl-inspired fashion great again. Interestingly, though, she managed to put a twist on this style that made it even more perplexing than it already was.

In a series of photos Lara posted to Instagram on April 3, she was sporting a top that was a horse of a different color — or rather, it featured many horses of many different colors. Aside from attempting to fit into the cowgirl chic trend, we have no idea what may have possessed Lara to wear this garish top. Yet, what made it even worse was the bizarre way she chose to style it. While it wouldn't have been a great fashion statement, this rainbow horse girl top would have looked much better with some casual wide-leg pants or even some loose-fitting jeans. Instead, Lara decided to mix and match MAGA styles, pairing it with a leather pencil skirt that just left us asking, "Why?"

