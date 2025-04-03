Lara Trump Tries To Combine Cowgirl Chic With Go-To MAGA Style (& It's A Hot Mess)
Let's play a game: everybody say "Yeehaw!" whenever another MAGA woman tries and fails to nail cowgirl chic. Well, it looks like we'll be "yeehaw"ing 'til the cows come home because it doesn't seem that this unfortunate trend is going anywhere. Lara Trump is the latest member of Donald Trump's inner circle to try to make cowgirl-inspired fashion great again. Interestingly, though, she managed to put a twist on this style that made it even more perplexing than it already was.
In a series of photos Lara posted to Instagram on April 3, she was sporting a top that was a horse of a different color — or rather, it featured many horses of many different colors. Aside from attempting to fit into the cowgirl chic trend, we have no idea what may have possessed Lara to wear this garish top. Yet, what made it even worse was the bizarre way she chose to style it. While it wouldn't have been a great fashion statement, this rainbow horse girl top would have looked much better with some casual wide-leg pants or even some loose-fitting jeans. Instead, Lara decided to mix and match MAGA styles, pairing it with a leather pencil skirt that just left us asking, "Why?"
Lara Trump's mismatched look was the clash of the MAGA aesthetics
From Tomi Lahren to Kristi Noem, the tacky cowgirl look is alive and well in the MAGA world. Yet, it seems that Lara Trump loves being in her father-in-law's inner circle so much that just one style that's beloved by MAGA ladies isn't enough. From the waist up, Lara's outfit gave "cowgirls just wanna have fun" vibes. From the waist down, however, she was in Kimberly Guilfoyle territory with skintight pleather and black pumps. Evidently, the components of this look weren't good on their own, and they were even worse when paired together.
It seems that Lara will lean into whatever style her peers are embracing. Our advice? Just stick to one at a time. Or, maybe the horse girl meets tacky pleather office-wear collab will be the new style she commits to. Who knows, her next failed attempt to reignite her singing career could be a painful mashup of "Greased Lightnin'" and "Home on the Range." We're already scrambling for the mute button in anticipation.