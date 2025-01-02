Lara Trump's Failed Attempt To Reignite Singing Career At NYE Party Is Beyond Embarrassing

Lara Trump didn't end 2024 off on a high note. After she got roasted for turning down a senate seat she was never offered in late December; she seemingly tried to redeem herself by reminding everyone of her vocal abilities. But as we know from each season's "American Idol" auditions, not everyone who bravely sings in public has the vocal chops. On January 1, 2025, a video of Trump singing her cover of Tom Petty's "​​I Won't Back Down" at the family's New Year's Eve party was posted on X, formerly Twitter. Let's just say that she didn't knock it out of the park.

"Mar-a-Lago guests could be seen walking away as Lara Trump began singing," the tweet read. While Trump was accompanied by two backup singers and a mini-orchestra, it appeared many weren't needed in the performance and instead just stared at her. Meanwhile, some audience members recorded Trump while others talked over her. "LOL! Look at the band members trying to figure out what key she's in," one user wrote in response. Another said: "It's Karaoke night at the local dive bar."

Questions also arose about her right to perform the song, as it is one of the many songs that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, has faced legal trouble for using without permission. However, it doesn't appear that the Petty family has taken any legal action against her.

