Lara Trump's Failed Attempt To Reignite Singing Career At NYE Party Is Beyond Embarrassing
Lara Trump didn't end 2024 off on a high note. After she got roasted for turning down a senate seat she was never offered in late December; she seemingly tried to redeem herself by reminding everyone of her vocal abilities. But as we know from each season's "American Idol" auditions, not everyone who bravely sings in public has the vocal chops. On January 1, 2025, a video of Trump singing her cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" at the family's New Year's Eve party was posted on X, formerly Twitter. Let's just say that she didn't knock it out of the park.
"Mar-a-Lago guests could be seen walking away as Lara Trump began singing," the tweet read. While Trump was accompanied by two backup singers and a mini-orchestra, it appeared many weren't needed in the performance and instead just stared at her. Meanwhile, some audience members recorded Trump while others talked over her. "LOL! Look at the band members trying to figure out what key she's in," one user wrote in response. Another said: "It's Karaoke night at the local dive bar."
Questions also arose about her right to perform the song, as it is one of the many songs that her father-in-law, Donald Trump, has faced legal trouble for using without permission. However, it doesn't appear that the Petty family has taken any legal action against her.
Lara Trump's singing career has always faced backlash
Lara Trump's singing career got off to a rocky start and seemingly hasn't shown improvement. After making her singing debut in September 2023 with her "I Won't Back Down" cover, she sang a few bars of it on Sky News Australia that month, saying: "I'm very proud of what I've done. I think it's a great track, and it's a new spin on a song that so many people know." A video from the broadcast subsequently made the rounds on X, where she received harsh criticism. "I can never un-hear this. It is fitting for Halloween as it's one of the creepiest cringy things I've ever seen," one listener commented. Another quipped: "My ears have been violated." However, The Associated Press issued a report claiming the video was altered to make her sound worse. Around the same time, Trump accused Apple Music of shadow-banning her cover on their platform.
Since these incidents, Trump released two original singles, "Anything Is Possible" and "Hero." Unfortunately, neither appeared to change public opinion about her talent. Furthermore, she was accused of using auto-tune in August 2023 after a comparison of her raw singing voice sounded galaxies apart from her music video. While Trump initially claimed on Sky News Australia that "I am not seeking this as a career," the fact that she rang in 2025 on stage with a microphone in hand could mean she's changed her mind.