Fox News Host Katrina Campins Clearly Can't Leave Airbrush Filters Behind

Fox News personalities are seemingly prone to cosmetic conundrums. "Special Report" host Bret Baier has had his fair share of makeup mistakes, for example, while "The Five" co-host Jeanine Pirro has had her own makeup fails that hinted she could be taking tips from former Fox News face Kimberly Guilfoyle. Though it looks like Katrina Campins has similarly stolen from Guilfoyle's playbook, she also apparently has a problem weaning off the airbrush filters that sometimes give her an unnatural orange hue akin to the color of President Donald Trump's worst tan fails.

On March 24, 2025, Campins posted photos on Instagram of her appearance with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. "Kicked off the week with Maria Bartiromo @mariabartiromo on 'Mornings with Maria!'" she wrote. Campins also started her week with her forehead and cheeks bearing a distracting bronze-orange tone. She, again, displayed her affinity for airbrushing in a March 12, 2025, photo commemorating the 2024 Patriot Awards, albeit showing off a more naturally-colored yet abnormally smooth look. Forbes editor-in-chief Steve Forbes was up close and personal with Campins' airbrushed look on set for Fox Business' "The Big Money Show" in a February 24, 2025 pic. "On the set of 'The Big Money Show' on Fox Business I ran into my buddy Steve Forbes," Campins wrote. While the Fox News personality seemed happy to encounter Forbes, we're not sure if the magazine man was thrilled about having to huddle close to her unusually bronze face.

