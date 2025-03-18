Bret Baier's Worst Makeup Mistakes On Fox News

It's an open secret in broadcast news that everyone puts on a little powder before going on camera, but Fox News anchor Bret Baier has been known to overdo it. Baier first joined the network in 1998 and has climbed the ranks to become a well-known face of his own show, "Special Report with Bret Baier," as well as serving as the chief political anchor and co-anchor of Fox News' election coverage. All of the duties make Baier a busy man, which means that he is frequently seen on screen.

And for every one of those appearances, Baier needs to get camera-ready. But we've noticed a number of instances where Baier made some mistakes with his makeup, even though the newsman has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deny using the stuff. When a user accused him of wearing too much makeup and appearing "clownish," Baier responded by posting, "No [makeup] folks. I am just putting on the powder. Guess it was too much tonight. Will try again Monday. Thanks for the tip." A little extra product isn't the worst tragedy that Baier has had to endure — but we would consider powder to be makeup, and we're not sure we're buying that it's the only kind he wears. Either way, we spoke to Jade Griffin, an expert makeup artist and licensed esthetician, to get to the bottom of Baier's makeup mystery and find out what he is doing wrong or could do differently.

