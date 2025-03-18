Bret Baier's Worst Makeup Mistakes On Fox News
It's an open secret in broadcast news that everyone puts on a little powder before going on camera, but Fox News anchor Bret Baier has been known to overdo it. Baier first joined the network in 1998 and has climbed the ranks to become a well-known face of his own show, "Special Report with Bret Baier," as well as serving as the chief political anchor and co-anchor of Fox News' election coverage. All of the duties make Baier a busy man, which means that he is frequently seen on screen.
And for every one of those appearances, Baier needs to get camera-ready. But we've noticed a number of instances where Baier made some mistakes with his makeup, even though the newsman has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deny using the stuff. When a user accused him of wearing too much makeup and appearing "clownish," Baier responded by posting, "No [makeup] folks. I am just putting on the powder. Guess it was too much tonight. Will try again Monday. Thanks for the tip." A little extra product isn't the worst tragedy that Baier has had to endure — but we would consider powder to be makeup, and we're not sure we're buying that it's the only kind he wears. Either way, we spoke to Jade Griffin, an expert makeup artist and licensed esthetician, to get to the bottom of Baier's makeup mystery and find out what he is doing wrong or could do differently.
Baier's mistakes may also be mistaken for Botox
In response to Bret Baier and his denial of using makeup, expert makeup artist Jade Griffin said, "I don't believe he's being honest about not wearing makeup." However, she added that a lot of what people may be shocked by about his appearance goes beyond makeup. "His exaggerated appearance isn't from makeup but rather from excessive cosmetic procedures like Botox," she said. In a photo taken of Baier at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, his face does look suspiciously smooth and wrinkle-free for a 54-year-old. And given that he can't escape plastic surgery rumors, we'll defer to Griffin's expertise.
But Baier had a response to the rumors of going under the knife as well, posting on X in 2018 and saying, "Never had any plastic surgery. But thanks for watching." Reactions to his denial were split, with some coming to his support and even defending his good genes. However, one user was looking out for Baier if he did have some work done, posting, "Bret if you had plastic surgery, you should demand a refund from your surgeon and/or get your state medical board to restrict his/her privileges." Meanwhile, another user made a similar observation as Griffin and agreed with Baier that he didn't have any plastic surgery done — only Botox.
Baier may wear some makeup off screen too?
Professional makeup artist Janice Griffin noted that while a bit of makeup is standard practice for on-screen personalities, Bret Baier likely doesn't wear it in everyday life. However, some snaps of him on social media make us wonder if he's taken to wearing makeup off-set, too. One Facebook photo of Baier and his family showed his face looking unnaturally tan, especially compared to his two kids. In fact, it almost looked like he might have more product on than his wife and real-life partner, Amy Baier. And given that he looks quite a bit darker in the photo than when he's on the news, either Baier has a naturally olive skin tone, or he's using some products to accentuate his looks while off camera.
Griffin did want to remind us that "most TV professionals, both men and women, wear makeup. Baier is likely wearing foundation and powder." The foundation would be an added ingredient that Baier doesn't seem to want to cop to, though we're not sure why he would have a problem admitting it if it's common practice. His tanned skin and completely even skin tone make it pretty easy to tell he's wearing more than powder, which is likely why he keeps getting called out for his makeup on social media.
Baier could use a more minimal approach
In an image taken of Bret Baier on Fox News during their "Democracy 2024: Election Night" coverage, Baier's makeup looked extra heavy, giving his face an unnaturally uniform color that could qualify as being caked on. For advice, Janice Griffin noted, "For on-camera appearances, foundation, concealer, and powder are essential. Since men don't typically wear makeup, a minimal approach works best." And while Baier may not always be a minimalist when it comes to makeup, his fans were more concerned with the bigger picture, with one admirer on X admitting, "Yep Bret you looked a little overdone. You probably do not have great lighting." They went on to add, "However with all that is going on that should be the least of your concerns."
We would also be remiss not to note that in addition to defending his impossibly flawless pores, Baier also can't escape the rumor that he wears a wig. One user on X went straight to the source with the gossip and asked, "Hey [Baier] would love it if you could settle a debate between my wife and me. She says your hair is a toupee. I say real hair. Thanks!" Seemingly unable to muzzle his fact-checking instincts, Baier eventually responded, "My hair is 100% my own – I promise. It's super curly and I need to put gel in it to get it to lay down. But it's all me. Thanks for watching though." Baier may be known to make his fair share of on-camera appearance mistakes, but if there's one thing we can count on — it's him calmly denying anything and thanking everyone for watching. Now that's a true professional.