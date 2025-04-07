Sarah Huckabee Sanders Can't Escape Ozempic Rumors

A myriad of celebrities look different after taking Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs, and many have speculated that Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is not-so-secretly among their number. When she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention, netizens quickly hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the fact that Sanders was nearly unrecognizable in throwback pics before her weight loss. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs to lay off the Ozempic," one wrote. Some even speculated that Sanders' weight loss was a desperate attempt to get tapped as Donald Trump's VP.

Advertisement

Ahead of the divisive politician announcing JD Vance as his running mate, rumors were rife that Sanders was among the contenders for the coveted role. But Trump reportedly doesn't approve of women who aren't considered skinny. His former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, let slip that the president didn't want to be photographed with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, because he considered her to be overweight. Commenting on a shot of Sanders and the president, one X user snapped, "You can stop Ozempic now, Sarah. It didn't help you get named VP because it was never going to happen."

Rumors that the former press secretary's noticeable weight loss wasn't just a result of lifestyle changes plagued her long before the 2024 elections, though, with some netizens pointing out on X in late 2023 that Sanders "has Ozempic face," a term used to describe the changes people's faces undergo when taking the drug (side effects include signs of aging and sagging skin). Unlike other celebrities who have spoken out about using weight loss drugs, Sanders hasn't addressed the rumors about her dramatic transformation or whether Ozempic was a part of it. And technically, she shouldn't have to explain herself to anyone.

Advertisement