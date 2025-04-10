Heather Locklear Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation
Heather Locklear is looking better than ever. And, since aging backwards isn't a feat that the human race has managed to accomplish (yet), rumors about the beloved actor possibly having a little nip and tuck here and there to retain her impressively youthful looks have been consistently making the rounds. In January 2025, the "Melrose Place" star made waves when she appeared on Mike Cormier's podcast, "The Inner Circle," and author Kristine Carlson posted a snap of herself and Locklear on Instagram in celebration of the interview, which they did together. The comments section was overflowing with people commenting on just how good Locklear looked, with one excited user writing, "Heather, you are looking like your old self so healthy and so happy and so beautiful."
Locklear has weathered several tragedies in her life, and in 2023 fans grew concerned about the former "Dynasty" star when she was spotted behaving erratically in public while looking worse for wear, and seemingly talking to herself (Locklear was much more put together in the above post). While the actor hasn't addressed any of the rumors, Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, exclusively told The List that it's very likely she went under the knife at some point. "While it is possible that she simply has defied aging as we know it, I would say that is not the case," he reasoned. "So in my opinion it appears that she's had some wonderful work done and looks great and natural."
Locklear has probably undergone more than one cosmetic procedure
Heather Locklear's appearance has been a hot topic of conversation over the years, most notably in 2017, when fans were convinced that she'd had some work done to her face. The "Spin City" star dated plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani from 2013 until 2016, and certain commentators wondered whether she'd got a discount on procedures from her beau during that time. In a snap posted to Instagram, Locklear's cheeks looked extra plump, sending the rumor mill into overdrive. Unlike some celebrities, like Meryl Streep, who has refused to get plastic surgery, it appears that the actor was a more willing candidate. Plastic surgeons who spoke to Closer Weekly at the time even speculated that the "Franklin & Bash" star opted for facial fillers to freshen up her look.
Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, reckons Locklear didn't stop there either. "It is unlikely that her defined jawline and tight neck would exist without some plastic surgery, so it is my opinion that she probably has had a lower face neck lift," he explained to The List, adding that whoever performed the procedure did an excellent job, allowing the actor's natural beauty to shine through. Reagan also suspects that she had a brow lift alongside work done on her lower eyelids, noting, "It is entirely possible she's had an upper lower eyelid surgery and it's likely she's had some volume restored to her central face."
Reagan reiterated again that whoever tackled her surgeries did a beautiful job. One of the biggest mistakes people make when getting cosmetic surgery is opting for someone whose work looks a bit too plastic. As the expert promised, "You can have a very natural [look] and still look like yourself if you go to the right plastic surgeon."