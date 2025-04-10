Heather Locklear Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation

Heather Locklear is looking better than ever. And, since aging backwards isn't a feat that the human race has managed to accomplish (yet), rumors about the beloved actor possibly having a little nip and tuck here and there to retain her impressively youthful looks have been consistently making the rounds. In January 2025, the "Melrose Place" star made waves when she appeared on Mike Cormier's podcast, "The Inner Circle," and author Kristine Carlson posted a snap of herself and Locklear on Instagram in celebration of the interview, which they did together. The comments section was overflowing with people commenting on just how good Locklear looked, with one excited user writing, "Heather, you are looking like your old self so healthy and so happy and so beautiful."

Locklear has weathered several tragedies in her life, and in 2023 fans grew concerned about the former "Dynasty" star when she was spotted behaving erratically in public while looking worse for wear, and seemingly talking to herself (Locklear was much more put together in the above post). While the actor hasn't addressed any of the rumors, Dr. Brian Reagan, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon at CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa in Newport Beach, California, exclusively told The List that it's very likely she went under the knife at some point. "While it is possible that she simply has defied aging as we know it, I would say that is not the case," he reasoned. "So in my opinion it appears that she's had some wonderful work done and looks great and natural."