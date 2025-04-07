Prince William And His Stepsister Used To Get In Nasty Fights. Here's Why

The British royal family attracts drama like magnets to metal. Sibling rivalries are a prevalent part of this tense dynamic, and Prince William has spent plenty of time feuding with his brother, Prince Harry. However, one royal quarrel the family's followers may be less familiar with or might have completely forgotten about was the gnarly dispute between William and his stepsister, Laura Lopes.

One might think that seeing their respective parents, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, get married in 2005 could have brought a sense of happiness or closeness to William and Lopes in their new blended family. However, Author Katie Nicholl argued the opposite in the 2010 book "Harry and William," stating William and Lopes went for each other's throats over who was at fault for breaking their families apart. "William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes," Nicholl wrote (Via Yahoo! Lifestyle). Per Nicholl, William took shots at Camilla for ruining Charles' relationship with his mother, Princess Diana. Lopes, on the other hand, blamed Charles for causing these wounds and subsequently ruining her life.

