What You Didn't Know About The Rumored Toxicity On The Kelly Clarkson Show

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" began in September 2019. Since then, the show has prided itself on being multi-faceted in every right, from interviews to heartwarming surprises to Clarkson opening up about her divorce from her estranged ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. However, it hasn't escaped the rumors of its own internal toxicity.

Several employees have come forward claiming an unhealthy work environment, starting with them not being made aware that the show would be moving from Los Angeles to New York, and spanning to producers making the lives of other employees miserable. Clarkson has since responded to the claims, but her absence from the show for two weeks in February 2025 and rumors of her departure don't help the show's case.

After the "Since U Been Gone" singer's brief sabbatical, a source revealed to TMZ that, "Kelly herself is completely fine. She's been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her." However, the rumor mill is still claiming that Clarkson is gearing up for her exit. An insider revealed to Page Six in April 2025 that the superstar wants to step down in order to spend time with her two kids. "The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South," the insider claimed. As the show's fate hangs in the balance, let's break down all of the toxic rumors that have emerged.

