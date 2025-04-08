Telltale Signs Reba McEntire's Marriage To Narvel Blackstock Was Never Going To Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From 1989 to 2015, country music superstar Reba McEntire was married to her former bandmate and manager Narvel Blackstock. And while 26 years is certainly an impressive run, especially in the world of often brief celebrity marriages, the sad truth about McEntire's marriage to Blackstock is that there were always some telltale signs it was never going to last.

For starters, McEntire's relationship with Blackstock got off on kind of an awkward foot, and the "Fancy" singer found herself stuck in a bit of a love triangle with Blackstock and her first husband, Charlie Battles, to whom she was married from 1976 to 1987. In her 1995 autobiography "Reba: My Story," McEntire recalled that, being a married woman, she had no interest in Blackstock when they first met in 1980. Over time, though, McEntire's relationship with Battles began to break down, while Blackstock became far more involved in the country star's life and career.

Blackstock offered his own perspective on the matter in McEntire's book. "It was awkward because Charlie and I had been buddies," he wrote. However, McEntire herself maintained that her decision to end things with Battles had nothing to do with anything that may have been blossoming between her and Blackstock. "I had to tell Narvel straight out, 'This is what I wanted to do with my life, for myself. I didn't divorce Charlie because of you,'" the singer explained in her memoir. Still, McEntire and Blackstock's romance undeniably had a complicated beginning, which clearly weighed on him for a time.

